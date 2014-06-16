Video: Tim Duncan Reacts Following 5th NBA Title

#San Antonio Spurs
06.16.14 4 years ago

It got a little dusty after Game 5 finally ended with the Spurs winning in a third straight blowout over the Heat, 107-87. Immediately following the home win, Doris Burke grabbed Tim Duncan, who attempted to answer questions while celebrating the win.

Tim credited coaching, drive, persistance, and what happened last year for driving them to the Finals victory this season:

“I don’t know if I’ll have a chance to do this again…just a real emtional time,” Duncan concluded.

Duncan has a player option of $10 million to come back next year and attempt to win a sixth title and his first repeat win. But he savored this year’s success after coming back to make his first consecutive Finals appearance and avenge last year’s loss to the Heat in seven games.

