Tim Duncan Will Be Appearing In An Issue Of The Punisher

Tim Duncan once wore a knee brace with the logo of Marvel’s The Punisher on it. Now, the five-time NBA champion will appear in an upcoming issue of the Marvel comic series.



The issue will feature Duncan and BlackJack Speed Shop, an auto shop he owns in San Antonio. Here’s a sneak peak of how Duncan will appear in the issue:

https://twitter.com/salombard79/status/511887268064141312

All of this is pretty great, and we would not object to Duncan getting an entire arc devoted to him. The Spurs and their franchise player have long been branded as being bland and lacking personality, but in reality, when Duncan opens up, he’s one of the most entertaining players in the league.

Case in point, this interview with Gilbert Arenas:

Now, if Marvel has an idea for a Kawhi Leonard comic book series….

