Tim Hardaway Jr. Brings A Necessary Calm To The Surprising Mavericks

TORONTO — Tim Hardaway Jr. comes loose in the locker room. He sits where he can see both doors in — the one from the arena and the one from the showers — and with every teammate that trickles out of the steam, it’s like a hand has swiped a spot clear on a fogged mirror and he sees another contributing factor to the Mavericks’ swamping in the landslide, 30-point record comeback unleashed by the Raptors, and another string of curses erupts from that clarity.

This is the valve of competition opening. The expectation on court is to be sublime, for muscles to do what is asked exactly when. If there’s no release, then where does energy required in that type of containment go?

When it’s time to parcel out the game’s missteps, Hardaway’s containment returns. “We didn’t attack it like we should have,” he said of the Mavs response to the Raptors full press. He has a shooter’s inclination when it comes to folding in the atmospheric elements of a game, nuance like the air in the arena, “When the crowd is getting into it you can feel the court starting to shake a little bit. It gets intense.”

Hardaway is the same recalling the game’s intensity as he was in the thick of it: calm, with an air of remove. In the locker room, with reporters crowded in a tight semi-circle around him, he sits with his hands over his knees and his shoulders relaxed. His answers are considered and with the right amount of honesty required to place a certain punctuation on the end of each. You know when he is finished. On court, he expends energy in the same measured way.

He prefers to hang out at the perimeter at both ends of the floor. Against Toronto, who have smaller shooters, Hardaway was free to allow an arm’s length between his rotating marks of Kyle Lowry, Fred VanVleet, and Terence Davis. In a game that proved tight and at times physical in the paint, Hardaway, with his long arms out and sweeping, was something like a defensive boogeyman in Toronto’s periphery.

Lurking just outside the kinetic knot of action meant Hardaway was first down the floor in transition. Way out in front of the pack, Hardaway was free to casually drift across the court to his favored side, out from the left elbow of the key. He did it so often that it was not hard to picture the path as a groove in the court, a well-worn line that Toronto was rendered useless against in its force of habit. His teammates were trained to spot him along said path, like marking time based on what point in the sky the sun is at. Once there, he only had to plant his feet and wait.

“Shooters shoot,” Hardaway told Dime after the game, and as much as this has been true for him in his seven years in the league, something has shifted.

Hardaway has faced an odd kind of criticism in his career for someone in the roll of shot producer: he shoots too much. At times he was likened to a loose draw, a gunslinger who would opt for volume. But against backdrops of teams lacking any discernible plan for the future, let alone internal organization — the Knicks, the Hawks, the Knicks again — shooting more only became another way to misfire. Compared against his contemporaries in the league, players like James Harden and DeMar DeRozan, the gaps in Hardaway’s shooting seem less like chasms and more like lulls. Sure, shooters shoot, but they also only make what they make.