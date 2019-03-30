The Warriors Pointed And Laughed At A Ref Then Lost On Free Throws In Overtime

03.29.19 31 mins ago

Getty Image

The Golden State Warriors are a modern basketball dynasty that sometimes feels unbeatable. The regular season has its ebbs and flows, sure, but come spring the Warriors lock in and are a force that few have shown they can handle in a seven-game series.

Regular season games against the Warriors often come down to shooting galleries where Golden State puts up impressive performances. But every now and again, a team gives them a test, and they have to reach back and find a little extra to pull out a win. That’s what it felt like was happening on Friday night when the Warriors hosted the Minnesota Timberwolves. What happened, though, was an extremely weird and somewhat embarrassing result.

Golden State trailed by three in the closing moments of the game, down 130-127 with the ball and 4.4 seconds left on the clock. Curry got the ball in the far corner and launched a three that tied the game with 0.5 seconds left.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Golden State Warriors
TAGSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSMINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVESSteph Curry
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: Orations, Helgi Jonsson, And More Bandcamp Albums From March

Crate-Digging: Orations, Helgi Jonsson, And More Bandcamp Albums From March

03.29.19 11 hours ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.29.19 13 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.26.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.25.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.25.19 5 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.22.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP