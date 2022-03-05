A Wolves Fast Break Got Broken Up By The Thunder’s Floor Cleaners

The Minnesota Timberwolves have played some pretty good basketball in recent months, as the team has made a push for the postseason without needing the play-in tournament. Entering Friday night, Minnesota sat 34-29, good for seventh place in the Western Conference and 2.5 games back of the Denver Nuggets for the 6-seed.

All of this is to say that, with less than 20 games left in the season, the Wolves are going to have to fight tooth and nail to secure a top-6 spot in the West. They’re going to need plenty of things to go right, and fortunately for them, Friday offered up the chance to beat one of the worst teams in the league, the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The issue: At one point in the game, Minnesota had to go 5-on-7 thanks to the Thunder’s floor cleaners. Jordan McLaughlin stole a bad pass and pushed for a fast break bucket, but the folks responsible for wiping up wet spots didn’t see what was happening. As such, McLaughlin ran into one of them and bricked a shot. D’Angelo Russell had a chance for a putback, but was unable to convert.

we playing 7 on 5 right now?? 😳 pic.twitter.com/dfivaW0Twf — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) March 5, 2022

The Timberwolves can take solace in knowing they were up comfortably when this happens, but if I may editorialize for a moment, I don’t think their offense will have a good time the remainder of this season if they have to try and score with the floor cleaners out there.