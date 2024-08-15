Jayson Tatum‘s stint at the Paris Olympics could have gone better. While he became a two-time Olympic gold medalist as a member of the United States men’s basketball team, Tatum got a few DNP-CDs and struggled to get into the sort of groove that we’ve seen him get into during his time with the Boston Celtics.

Fortunately for Tatum, he’s generally had a pretty good couple of months — winning a gold medal is a major honor, and of course, he’s coming off of the first NBA championship of his career after the Celtics beat the Dallas Mavericks in five games. And as an added bonus, Tom Brady thinks he has what it takes … well, kind of. Brady, the retired New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers signal caller who is about to join Fox as a broadcaster, went to Paris and got asked in a video for his YouTube channel who would make up a 5-man football team if he could only use USA Basketball players. You can see his answer at the 6:53 mark of the video at the top of this post, but it breaks down like this:

QB: Jayson Tatum

RB: Anthony Edwards

WR: LeBron James

WR: Devin Booker

TE: Joel Embiid/Anthony Davis

Frankly, I probably would not have Tatum in my team — I’d put Tyrese Haliburton at QB, or I’d put LeBron there and throw Kevin Durant in at receiver — but who am I to argue with Tom Brady about football?