CBS

Tensions run high during the NCAA Tournament, especially when a team with national title aspirations is at risk of getting bounced in the first or second round. That exact thing was happening in the second half of Michigan State’s first round game against Bradley, and in response, Spartan coach Tom Izzo lost his mind on one of his players.

Michigan State’s players walked toward the bench after a Bradley time out and Izzo felt the need to confront freshman forward Aaron Henry. Despite the fact that the Spartans were on a 10-0 run to go up 44-39 early in the second half, Izzo saw something(s) he didn’t like out of Henry that apparently warranted this reaction.