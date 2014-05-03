Tony Allen Did Not Have Migraine, Was Just Poked In The Eye & Will Play Game 7

Compounding the loss of Z-Bo after he was suspended for Game 7, and the strained hamstring of point guard Mike Conley, now comes word from ESPN’s Brian Windhorst that Tony Allen might miss Game 7 because he’s suffering from a severe migraine. Except, updated reports say he’ll play and wasn’t suffering from a migraine, but was poked in the eye at shootaround this morning in Oklahoma City.

Brian Windhorst originally reported that Allen might be suffering from a migraine after he left this morning’s shootaround in dark sunglasses and did not return:

More unhappy news for Grizzlies. Tony Allen not in shootaround, just left arena with dark glasses & looked like may be suffering migraine — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) May 3, 2014

Via ESPN.com:

Allen left the Grizzlies’ morning shootaround Saturday early with a trainer while wearing wraparound black glasses. It appeared he may be suffering from a migraine. Allen is the Grizzlies’ primary defender on Kevin Durant, and the central reason why the Thunder star is shooting just 41 percent in the series. Memphis coach Dave Joerger would not comment on Allen’s issue or status, and when asked if he could play in the deciding game, he responded “possibly.”

But it turned out that Allen was poked in the eye during shootaround and will suit up in Game 7:

Tony Allen (eye) going through warmups and looks to be able to play for Grizzlies. Michael Conley (hamstring) limited but will start. — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) May 3, 2014

While Allen’s lack of a dependable outside shot can cramp the court for the Grizzlies, he’s their best perimeter defender (possibly the best in the league) and the primary reason Kevin Durant has struggled in this series before dropping 36 points in OKC’s Game 6 road win. Tony Allen is the biggest reason why.

According to ESPN, through 6 games, Durant is shooting 35.1 percent from the field with Allen as his primary defender, compared with 45.1 percent against other defenders.

While Allen will play, Mike Conley is going to be severely limited after suffering a strained hamstring that saw him leave the court with a limp in Game 6.

“It feels around the same, the pain is still there,” Conley said. “I’m going to go as hard as I can for as long as I can.”

If Conley can’t go, his normal backup, Nick Calathes, is also out following a 20-game suspension after testing positive for one of the NBA’s banned substances (PEDs) before the postseason began. Beno Udrih will likely play more if Conley can’t play his usual minutes.

Ed Davis will likely fill in for the suspended Z-Bo and James Johnson will play more if Allen’s eye is bothering him.

Said Joerger about the under-manned Grizzlies playing Game 7 on the road:

“The Thunder are great, but we’ve beaten them before, we’ve beaten them in here before. We believe we can win. If not, we wouldn’t walk out there tonight.”

(ESPN)

Do the Grizzlies have any chance tonight?

