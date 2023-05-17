The San Antonio Spurs won the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft on Tuesday night, and right away, it became clear what the team was going to do when the big night rolls around next month. Barring the shock of all shocks, San Antonio will select French star Victor Wembanyama, making him the latest potentially franchise-altering No. 1 pick for the team.

After the Draft’s order was set, Wembanyama (who seemed incredibly happy that the ping pong balls bounced San Antonio’s way) made clear that he believed this was what the French people wanted, as the Spurs have had plenty of success over the years with high-profile basketball players from the country. One of them is Tony Parker, who took to Twitter on Wednesday morning and expressed that he’s proud of Wembanyama. As an added bonus, he added a picture of a young Wemby wearing his jersey from his time in San Antonio.

Yesss he’s going to the @spurs !!! So proud of you💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/vblbw0lcbL — Tony Parker (@tonyparker) May 17, 2023

Wembanyama posted the same picture on his Instagram Story.

Victor Wembanyama’s latest Instagram story shows him wearing a Spurs jersey as a kid: pic.twitter.com/Fw76P5nLxd — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) May 17, 2023

Unsurprisingly, Parker and Wembanyama have a relationship that go beyond their upcoming shared experience as members of the Spurs. Before Wembanyama joined his current team in France, he suited up for ASVEL, which is owned by Parker. Last year, he expressed optimism about what Wembanyama will achieve, telling the French media, “The most important thing for Wembanyama is that he stays healthy. If he does, he’ll be the no.1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft and change the franchise he goes to. I wish him a Tim Duncan-like career.” Time will tell if he has a career similar to Duncan, but from the jump, the two will be able to bond over being the No. 1 overall pick to San Antonio in common.