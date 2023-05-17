Victor Wembanyama is heading to the San Antonio Spurs. Barring something completely insane happening, the Spurs getting the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft means that the ultra-talented Frenchman will begin his NBA career in San Antonio, as he’s slated to join a pair of Hall of Fame inductees in David Robinson and Tim Duncan as big men who the franchise took No. 1 overall.

There is, of course, a ton of history for French players with the Spurs. Tony Parker is a franchise icon (and someone who has mentored Wembanyama), Boris Diaw won a ring with the team in 2014, and a few other Frenchmen have come through San Antonio over the years. In fact, Wembanyama said after the Draft Lottery that he believes France, as a whole, wanted the Spurs to get the top pick.

“There’s a special relation between France and the Spurs, because of Tony, of course, and also Boris,” Wembanyama said. “And I know half of the country, if not the whole country, wanted the Spurs to have the first pick. So, I was looking at everyone in the room, was happy. So I was, too.”

Wembanyama also took to Twitter and is ready for what his future holds.

The Spurs will officially make Wembanyama the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft on June 22.