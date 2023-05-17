On Tuesday night, the San Antonio Spurs emerged as the victors of the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery by receiving the No. 1 pick. As such, the Spurs are now in line to select who many call one of the greatest prospects of all-time in French big man Victor Wembanyama. Like most other people, Wembanyama was watching the lottery from a living room and seemed quite excited when it became clear San Antonio had won the top pick. He grinned, clapped, and pumped his fists in celebration alongside friends and family.

Live from Paris… #NBADraft prospect Victor Wembanyama reacts to the #NBADraftLottery presented by State Farm! pic.twitter.com/YBnNQ4hgQk — NBA (@NBA) May 17, 2023

Between 1997-1998 and 2018-19, the Spurs made the playoffs every season. Since then, they’ve failed to qualify, earning a Play-In berth in 2020-21 and 2021-22. Alongside other talented young players like Jeremy Sochan, Malaki Branham, Devin Vassell, and Tre Jones, Wembanyama will likely look to help snap that playoff drought for San Antonio. He’ll also hope to join all-time great big men Tim Duncan and David Robinson, both of whom were selected first overall by the Spurs, enjoyed decorated careers with the franchise and won multiple titles.

This is a major boon for both sides. San Antonio’s rebuild perhaps lacked that headlining talent, while Wembanyama gets to play for a team with a history of positive player development. Learning under the tutelage of head coach Gregg Popovich for as long as he decides to stay on the sidelines can’t hurt Wembanyama either.