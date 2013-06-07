Tony Parker Unleashes The 2 Best Highlights In Game 1 Of The NBA Finals

Not only did Tony Parker have the game’s sickest one-on-one move tonight — a slick spin move that left Norris Cole with his pants down — but he also hit what was basically the game-clinching shot. Up two in the final 10 seconds, TP got stuck with the shot clock winding down. He fell to the floor, pivoted, went up-and-under, and then hit a shot off the glass as the shot clock expired.

With no turnovers, Parker went for 21 points and six dimes in San Antonio’s Game 1 win, making all the big plays as the Spurs took over down the stretch. They also survived an epic triple-double from LeBron (18 points, 18 rebounds, 10 assists) to place themselves firmly in the driver’s seat. What you got for Game 2, ‘Bron?

Is San Antonio firmly in the driver’s seat in the Finals?

