Top 10 Foreign-Born NBA Players With A Ring

Three-and-a-half years later, Nowitzki passed Schrempf in another important marker of greatness: NBA championships. If it wasn’t already abundantly clear who was the greatest German baller of all time, Nowitzki cast aside any doubt last Sunday.
But how does Dirk stack up against players from all over the world? Is he the best player born outside of the States to ever win an NBA championship? To find out, let’s break down the Top 10 NBA players born outside the United States with a championship ring (or whatever the hell Mark Cuban decides to buy the Mavs).
10. Steve Kerr
The most accurate three-point shooter in NBA history, Steve Kerr earned five championships during his 15-year career. Born in Lebanon, Kerr spent a large portion of his childhood in the Middle East. Kerr entered the NBA in 1988 and eventually found a home in Chicago where he played an important reserve role for the Bulls during their dynasty. Kerr hit over 700 treys in his career, but he always be best remembered a mid-range jumper he knocked down in 1997:
9. Peja Stojakovic
Peja makes this list because of his standout seasons with the Kings, but ranks near the bottom because of his abysmal showing last week. Out of all the players on this list, Stojakovic is the least deserving of his championship, scoring just two total points during the Mavs 4-2 series victory over the Heat. But despite the Serbian’s poor shooting and embarrassing defensive performance during the playoffs, Stojakovic should be remembered for his glory days with Sacramento. A three-time All-Star, Peja finished tied for second behind Tracy McGrady in scoring during the 2003-04 season, averaging 24.2 points per game. He also had a few memorable performances at the Three-Point Contest:
8. Mehmet Okur
Okur became the first Turkish-born player to win an NBA title with Detroit in 2004 and was rewarded for his contributions to the Pistons with a $50-million deal with Utah. Okur put up big numbers with the Jazz during the 2005-2006 season, averaging 18 points and 9.1 rebounds per game. In 2007, Okur was selected to his first and only All-Star appearance, where he got to show off his skills as a perimeter defender against Shaq:
Darko should definitely have bin number 1.
WHERE’S MICHAEL JORDAN !!!!!??????
dude was from another planet
MARZ !!
Gotta agree from top to bottom, perfet ranking.
I have to put Duncan ahead of Hakeem. Better body of work by far. Also, everyone knows Hakeem won because Vernon Maxwell had supernatural powers in that NBA nintendo game.
CORNY as shit.
Get the FUCK outta here, BEAVER.
HAHAHAHA
Are you kidding me???? you put nowitski above tony Manu Ginobili??? Where is Tony Parker?? you guys suck..,..
@David Tony Parker is #5
steve nash????????
Hakeem is better than Duncan!
@john steve nash doesn’t have any rings.
@John
Nash doesn’t have a ring..
Hakeem ahead of Duncan????
I dont know about that.. But its pretty close..
I guess Hakeem is passable as #1 considering the era he played as far as other bigs and playing in the same era with that #23 guy..
GREAT ranking. Maybe some minor changes, but I don’t think I’d change anything.
Maybe Manu above Parker.
Gotta have Manu over TP. He sat for Speedy Claxon in one of those. Manu was the closer. Hell i may put him over dirk (for now, dirks just gotta keep doing what hes doing but manus got 3 rings). Also, if youre gonna call TD a foreigner – us territory – id put him over hakeem.
duncan first
ginobili ahead of parker
I flipped back and forth on the Parker vs Ginobili ranking. I ended up choosing Parker because he has slightly better career numbers (15.8/2.9/5.4 vs 14.3/3.7/3.6), more All-Star appearances (3 vs 2), and killed it during the 2007 Finals.
The dream first duncan playd wit 2 plyrs from this list. Look at dreams rings ewing and shaq. Dream had a drunk for a coach nuff said.
duncan is not first. stop giving the man extra credit because he has four rings. hakeem would make duncan look like an idiot if timmy had to guard him. olajuwon is by far the better “basketball player” . duncan’s smarts is what seperates him from most. but hakeem is definitely the better player. if you guys wanna even google it…go ahead. you can google “top ten international nba players” (doesn’t have to be with rings, just who’s better) and you’ll find out that almost everywhere, if not all, agree with me and dime that hakeem is better than boring old duncan.
Vlade Divac?
Aside from his scoring and rebounding, Hakeem is top 10 all time in blocks (#1) and get this, steals! Just shows how crazy good he was. Timmy’s an extremely good player and no doubt a HOF guy but Hakeem was just downright dominant for a compact center.
I would put Manu ahead of Tony but the others were spot-on.
Duncan>Hakeem but not by much.
manu’s production has been skewed due to the fact he has spent a lot of years on the bench to be ahead of tony. as i recall, parker is a finals mvp. and he torched the lakers and was considered the best PG in the league at one point. manu’s an incredible scorer but his resume is not better than TP’s.
Dirk’s videos is not his top 10, thats pretty much about him raining 3 pointers, nuts.
How is Okur at #9 instead of, say, Pau Gasol?
duncan has a better body of work im not saying whos better cuz im biased but in an alltime list were resumes are what determine your spot td is ahead of hakeem. duncan has won more everything. manu should be 3 and dirk 4.