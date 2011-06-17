Top 10 Foreign-Born NBA Players With A Ring

Early in the first quarter of a Dec. 21, 2007 matchup between the Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Clippers,became the highest scoring German-born player in NBA history. Nowitzki took a pass from16 feet from the basket with 6:35 on the clock and nailed the jumper, giving him 15,763 career points – two more than former Sonic and Pacer standout

Three-and-a-half years later, Nowitzki passed Schrempf in another important marker of greatness: NBA championships. If it wasn’t already abundantly clear who was the greatest German baller of all time, Nowitzki cast aside any doubt last Sunday.

But how does Dirk stack up against players from all over the world? Is he the best player born outside of the States to ever win an NBA championship? To find out, let’s break down the Top 10 NBA players born outside the United States with a championship ring (or whatever the hell Mark Cuban decides to buy the Mavs).

10. Steve Kerr

The most accurate three-point shooter in NBA history, Steve Kerr earned five championships during his 15-year career. Born in Lebanon, Kerr spent a large portion of his childhood in the Middle East. Kerr entered the NBA in 1988 and eventually found a home in Chicago where he played an important reserve role for the Bulls during their dynasty. Kerr hit over 700 treys in his career, but he always be best remembered a mid-range jumper he knocked down in 1997:

9. Peja Stojakovic

Peja makes this list because of his standout seasons with the Kings, but ranks near the bottom because of his abysmal showing last week. Out of all the players on this list, Stojakovic is the least deserving of his championship, scoring just two total points during the Mavs 4-2 series victory over the Heat. But despite the Serbian’s poor shooting and embarrassing defensive performance during the playoffs, Stojakovic should be remembered for his glory days with Sacramento. A three-time All-Star, Peja finished tied for second behind Tracy McGrady in scoring during the 2003-04 season, averaging 24.2 points per game. He also had a few memorable performances at the Three-Point Contest: