Top 10 NBA Small Forwards In The Game Today

The point being, small forward is the ultimately position of versatility. It’s always been that way. Now we have these Drake-tendency power forwards running around shooting threes, but the three man birthed the point forward, the Bernard Kings of the midrange and even some of the greatest three-point gunners of all time. As a small forward, you have traditionally two smaller and quicker players out there with you, and two larger and slower teammates. Because of this you can play basically anywhere you want and not look out of place.
After reading our lists of the top 10 point guards, top 10 centers and the top 10 power forwards in the game today, you realize how hard it is to put something like this together. Everyone’s an expert and has an opinion of their own, so no matter what combination of 10 NBA players you assemble, even if they’re all All-Stars, you’re bound to leave off a former All-Star or up-and-coming talent. And no, I didn’t include Derrick Williams on this. Show me something first.
So with that, here are the top 10 small forwards in the NBA right now:
I thought lebron was a pg?
C’mon Dime, you should know the Bulls never refused to trade Deng for Kobe. Instead, Kobe said he wouldn’t agree to the trade if Deng was traded away, since then he would still be stuck with a team which didn’t have enough to compete for the ring.
Not too long ago, Shawn Marion would’ve easily made the top five and Ron Artest arguably could’ve made the top five.
Durant is numero uno imo…
“Now we have these Drake-tendency power forwards running around shooting threes”
I see you got a little bit of Big Ghost in you
Beat me to it babyboi..
This is about the most sane list on this site. I don’t agree with everything but at least you have good/reasonable explanations as to why everyone is listed where they are listed.
Lebron is the best player in the league hands down, melo is the best scorer & can drop 40 whenever he wants & in the playoffs he can carry a team dropping 40 a night over a whole series … durant I don’t think has the ability to carry a team in the playoffs maybe because he doesn’t get the right shot in the right situation because of the pg play & the coaching …. does anyone remember him standing 10 feet behind the 3 line & launching a shot vs memphis that could’ve won the game? Kobe woulda been at the foul line, pierce woulda been at the foul line, but durants at the 3 he needs to find his sweet spot which should be the post at 6’10
LOL @ babyboi,dime cant make up their minds… and I’m sorry, but Durant is not better than Melo
Melo can’t guard anybody. He’s not better than Pierce, he’s not better than Durant. Dude can score, but if you can’t guard ANYBODY, what’s the point?
Its funny that evry1 says melo can’t play D..I never seen any superstar play d until the last minute of a close game…all jebron lames does is the backboard block and on occasion guard some1 he’s got 6 inches inches and 80 pounds on…I never seen durant lock any1 down or make a play for a teamate…I can already feel myself starting to hate on durant and its alllll becausse of the media
Shit,I seen Bron lock D RRose Pierce and Rondo down this playoff.He CAN play D.Except for Iggy bum ass ya list tight.
When Melo wants to play D he locks in just foresight play it often… I agree with s.buckets none of those other superstars play D like that
i think players 7-10 can beat the 3-6 players on the list
still no richard jefferson on the the list this is bs
btw dirk is the best right now and yes based of one ring. when lebron carries his team like dirk did get back to me.