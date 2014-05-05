The Top 10 Plays From The NBA’s First Round

After a barrage of Game 7s this weekend, the first round is now finally over. There isn’t one second-round series that looks to be a mismatch; even Brooklyn won all four games against the Heat this season. We can only hope the semis live up to the standard the first round set, which included unbelievable highlights from Russell Westbrook, Vince Carter, Paul Pierce and, of course, Damian Lillard.

Here are the top ten highlights from the NBA’s first round.

What was the best play of the first round?

