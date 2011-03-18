One of the many perks of playing for college basketball’s best teams is also getting the freshest kicks. So with three No. 1 seeds playing today – Duke, Ohio State and Kansas – we thought it’d be nice to check out some of the heat they’ve had on the feet through the years. With that, check out the Top 5 Duke player exclusives from Nike Basketball.

1. Nike Zoom Kobe III

2. Nike Hyperdunk

3. Nike Zoom Kobe V

4. Nike Zoom Kobe VI

5. Nike Zoom Kobe IV

Honorable Mention: Nike Air Zoom Huarache 64

Honorable Mention: Nike Air Max Hyperize

What’s your favorite pair?

