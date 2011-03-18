One of the many perks of playing for college basketball’s best teams is also getting the freshest kicks. So with three No. 1 seeds playing today – Duke, Ohio State and Kansas – we thought it’d be nice to check out some of the heat they’ve had on the feet through the years. With that, check out the Top 5 Duke player exclusives from Nike Basketball.
1. Nike Zoom Kobe III
2. Nike Hyperdunk
3. Nike Zoom Kobe V
4. Nike Zoom Kobe VI
5. Nike Zoom Kobe IV
Honorable Mention: Nike Air Zoom Huarache 64
Honorable Mention: Nike Air Max Hyperize
What’s your favorite pair?
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
I hate Duke, but I would rock every last pair of those kicks. They’re hot like fire!
i’m really feelin those Zoom Kobe 3s, i didnt even know they looked like that!
Any pics of duke shox bb4 orr any of the shox that redick wore back in the day?
I also don’t like Duke, but those black Kobe IV’s are sick.
The Air Max Hyperize wasn’t a player exclusive. That pair was part of the March Madness pack, that was a general release. Anyone could get it. Jon Scheyer did wear it, but that doesn’t make it a PE.
@Austin Burton
Agreed