Top 5 Dunks Of LeBron James’ NBA Career

Thank youfor getting in the way.and the dunk of the season would’ve happened regardless, but you had to go and intervene. Not on purpose. It was quite obvious you never even saw him coming. That play might end up being the best dunk of James’ career. In 2020, it might not even be close.

James might’ve gone video game dunk contest on us in the first half of the Heat’s win yesterday, but it’s not like this is something new. He has approximately one gazillion spread eagle dunks in his career, numbers even Jenna Jameson would be proud of, and there isn’t a walking, breathing center who hasn’t gotten a taste of his nuts. Yesterday he outplayed the reigning MVP until the final minute, when everyone teamed up to see who could screw it up the most. The last 60 seconds or so nearly ruined a classic, but as far as this play, there’s no Nike around this time that can confiscate this tape.

But was the Wade-to-James alley-oop the best dunk of the King’s career? Here are his five best dunks ever.

*** *** ***

5. LeBron Shames Damon Jones

Damon Jones is quite the caricature. From his ruby red suits at All-Star Weekend to his “best shooter in the world” claims, we could never take him seriously. But to touch your face after this dunk? We saw you curl up into the fetal position before it happened. You braced yourself. You’re not kidding anyone. Maybe if you hadn’t tried to get all Gary Payton on us and just let Jeff McInnis get the layup, things would’ve been different. This dunk feels like a cartoon: the funny-talking dude acting tough gets squished, run over, flattened by the big bad machine. Afterwards, I guess, there really wasn’t anything he could do outside of rub his face… as if to ask himself, “Am I still alive?”

