Top 5 Dunks Of LeBron James’ NBA Career

James might’ve gone video game dunk contest on us in the first half of the Heat’s win yesterday, but it’s not like this is something new. He has approximately one gazillion spread eagle dunks in his career, numbers even Jenna Jameson would be proud of, and there isn’t a walking, breathing center who hasn’t gotten a taste of his nuts. Yesterday he outplayed the reigning MVP until the final minute, when everyone teamed up to see who could screw it up the most. The last 60 seconds or so nearly ruined a classic, but as far as this play, there’s no Nike around this time that can confiscate this tape.
But was the Wade-to-James alley-oop the best dunk of the King’s career? Here are his five best dunks ever.
5. LeBron Shames Damon Jones
Damon Jones is quite the caricature. From his ruby red suits at All-Star Weekend to his “best shooter in the world” claims, we could never take him seriously. But to touch your face after this dunk? We saw you curl up into the fetal position before it happened. You braced yourself. You’re not kidding anyone. Maybe if you hadn’t tried to get all Gary Payton on us and just let Jeff McInnis get the layup, things would’ve been different. This dunk feels like a cartoon: the funny-talking dude acting tough gets squished, run over, flattened by the big bad machine. Afterwards, I guess, there really wasn’t anything he could do outside of rub his face… as if to ask himself, “Am I still alive?”
Now I wouldn’t say that was bron best dunk
^ agreed. He caught an oop on a midget.
That’s like the Son of Sam lighting an anthill on fire, killing thousands of ants in just a few minutes, and calling that his greatest murdering spree ever.
lucas’ still 5’11” though
not vinsanity level, but it was a great dunk.
too bad in 5 years john lucas is only going to be remembered for this.
ahh number 4 the one on duncan i do remember lebrons first shot that finals vs the spurs swat by duncan ohh and then sweep by duncan.
@JAY — Torching an anthill is easy, though. Jumping over nearly 6 feet of anything (human being, high-jump bar, whatever) is an accomplishment.
Lots of material to get a Top-5 from, but if it were me I would’ve included the James Johnson dunk: [youtu.be]
LeBron on Sheed is top 5.
[www.youtube.com]
Honorable mention: [www.youtube.com]
@AB, sure it’s an accomplishment, but his best ever?? That’s where you lose me. And ask LBJ if jumping over a 6′ dude who was standing right under the rim and wasn’t even guarding him was easy. Pretty sure he’ll say yes.
It looked spectacular but almost every other dunk he’s done in traffic was better than this one… to me. Rewatch that Damon Jones one. Filthy.
@JAY — You also have to consider that the Lucas dunk was on an alley-oop, so there’s the added element of having the coordination to elevate over somebody while keeping your eye on the ball and catching it in position to finish. I loved the dunks over James Johnson, KG, Rasheed, Damon, etc., but LBJ and plenty of time to plan his attack with those.
His best dunk was already this week when he slammed it on Bill Walker.
^ Another dunk that was better than this one. Good mention Knicksfan.
@ AB, I dunno. I just disagree. I don’t see it that way. His “Best dunk ever” is a huge thing to claim considering his long list of throwdowns.
And seeing how DIME is posting “*Player A Throws down the Dunk of Season” articles daily, I guess I gotta take that label with a grain of salt. Nice dunk, but not his best IMO.
whats so great about #3 …..
This list just makes me wonder why the fuck LeBron shoots any jumpers at all? This guy needs to be in the high post taking one step then smashing on people EVERY POSSESSION!
Yo John Lucas, tell me how my ass taste.
@JAY — I understand that. And I wasn’t even saying this was LeBron’s best dunk, just defending why it was included on this list. Personally, I try to let plays like this marinate for a little bit before rushing to rank it historically.
Its rare that you see LeBron jump off 2 feet… so rare that the dunk on Damon Jones might have been the last time he’s done it.
And if spread eagle dunks make Jenna Jameson proud then I wonder how she feels about facials…
@Austin
So what exactly are you arguing about with Jay?
you missed one dunk! the one against detroit on rasheed when he got fouled and spun a 360 after the dunk!!! that one has to be in that list