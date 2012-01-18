Top 5 JaVale McGee NBA Dunk Fails

There’s no doubt that JaVale McGee is one of the best dunkers in the NBA. In fact, he should be the reigning NBA Dunk Contest champ after last February’s performance in L.A. The only problem is, “Pierre” doesn’t always seem to realize the proper time and place to throw down. So after his alley-oop to himself in Monday’s loss to Houston drew criticism from Flip Saunders to John Wall, I decided now was as good a time as any to compile McGee’s top 5 dunk fails from his NBA career. Enjoy!
5. McGee Goes Off The Backboard On The Break… To Himself (Jan. 16, 2011)
“Apparently, if you get a fast break and throw it off the backboard in the third quarter, and you’re 1-11, you’re not supposed to do stuff like that,” said McGee after the game. Yeah, that’s probably right. And although JaVale made this dunk, its fallout lands it on this list.
how can u miss dunk when u are 7foot something,and have wingspan like 7 foot5,how,i think he needs to grow up,to be a mane,and start to improve his game
the rim stuff near jr smith is clearly the funniest. mcgee, you’re betta than that.
Javale McGee has to be one of the stupidest nba players in the league
His dunking exploits are blown out of proportion. Down 6, you are trying to mount a comeback, breakaway, what do you do? Off the backboard wouldn’t be my choice of dunks, but you do something other than a layup.
A windmill, 180, cradle, Statue of Liberty, 360, Tomahawk, or just jumping really high, would have done the job. Throwing it to yourself, between the legs, grabbing a cupcake off the rim, hitting your head on the rim, taking your shoes off and launching barefoot, behind the back, or backflips are a little over the top.
However, if your team is going on a run, you do something that gets the fans out of their seats forcing the other coach to call timeout.
If Dwight did this with the Magic down 8, at home, mounting a comeback, would it be called one of the best in-game dunks ever?
dime reads my mind! I did think that the free throw line dunk miss was no. 1.
I agree with a previous post: McGee has to be among the top 5 stupidest players in the league.
Javale is so classic. omg hilarious
So that’s why the Philippines wants him as a naturalized player.
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA
this list is inspiring me to use him in Create A Legend mode in 2k12, lol.
If he ever develops, somehow, into a HoF player, he is going to have an awesomely entertaining ‘start’ to his career.
The funniest thing is how he hangs his head right after he realizes he missed. Like he’s a teenage guy who busted a nut in his pants, and he’s like “oh shit, not again…”
you’ve experienced accidentally busting a nut in your clothes while outside in public before? i didn’t know that happens…i hear people shitting in their pants…releasing semen…eh, not so much.
the #1 dunk he might of wanted to be like vince just reversed, a 7 footer jumps over a 6 foot 7 dude.
he reminds me of this guy in high school that always went for dunks at the most in opportune/retarded time which ersulted in an epic fail
@Chaos
You remind me of a guy in high school that dropped out.
If I was coaching him, I’d bench him whenever he missed dunks. But I wouldn’t care that he threw it off the glass to himself in the 3rd quarter. VC and Dominique Wilkins used to do 360s and 180s in traffic in the 4th quarter of a close game. If he makes it cool. If he doesn’t he gets snatched out for blowing 2pts.
That FT line miss is one of the most Epic Fails in basketball dunking history and shoulda been number 1 easy. Seriously who the hell would try that while you’re away and down 20+pts with 19sec left?!?!? Shyt is too funny!
He has some of the nastiest dunks I have ever seen. That is how I look at it from a fan point of view. But from a teams point of view, he was trying to show off instead of trying to make the simple play.
I don’t think the order was wrong at all. I mean the free throw was really bad, but the one on Miami was comical. I could watch his legs flap 1000 times and still laugh. Plus the “rebound” was equally awful.
Such a stupid idiot.
I was near courtside on number three haha, he missed another reverse dunk there that missed went up and landed at the centre of the court
I’m sorry but number two should be number one just cause of the situation alone, and I frankly laughed harder at the #2 video. That fail gets me everytime! HAHAHAHAH!
yes ^^ llol i said the same thing. number 2 is the funniest.
