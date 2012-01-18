Top 5 JaVale McGee NBA Dunk Fails

#San Antonio Spurs #Miami Heat #Video
01.18.12 7 years ago 21 Comments
There’s no doubt that JaVale McGee is one of the best dunkers in the NBA. In fact, he should be the reigning NBA Dunk Contest champ after last February’s performance in L.A. The only problem is, “Pierre” doesn’t always seem to realize the proper time and place to throw down. So after his alley-oop to himself in Monday’s loss to Houston drew criticism from Flip Saunders to John Wall, I decided now was as good a time as any to compile McGee’s top 5 dunk fails from his NBA career. Enjoy!

*** *** ***

5. McGee Goes Off The Backboard On The Break… To Himself (Jan. 16, 2011)

“Apparently, if you get a fast break and throw it off the backboard in the third quarter, and you’re 1-11, you’re not supposed to do stuff like that,” said McGee after the game. Yeah, that’s probably right. And although JaVale made this dunk, its fallout lands it on this list.

Around The Web

TOPICS#San Antonio Spurs#Miami Heat#Video
TAGSDENVER NUGGETSDimeMagFeatured GalleryJ.R. SmithJames JonesJAVALE MCGEEMIAMI HEATSACRAMENTO KINGSsan antonio spursvideoWASHINGTON WIZARDS

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 23 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP