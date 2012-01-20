Top 5 Plays Of Eddy Curry’s NBA Career

Some of the Dime crew have spent years putting Curry at the end of every fat joke. But it’s still good to see him back, if only for the story. This might actually help to make the Heat even more hated, and I didn’t think that was possible. So in honor of Curry finally, officially, making it back into the NBA, here are the top five plays from his career.
5. Eddy Curry’s “Return To Sender” On Andrew Bogut
Once upon a time, they said he would do this on the regular. They were calling for All-Star Games, scoring titles and championships. They said he would cook and serve players like Andrew Bogut as finger food. None of that ever happened, but on this night, Curry wasn’t having it. If myself and a few of my friends who are Knick fans had been watching this, this block would’ve been the point for them to start declaring how Curry was a “franchise centerpiece” and how he was the “best offensive center in the league” after Shaq (who remembers these claims?) and how he was “the best help defender in the league.”
That #1 play had me shakin my head at the dudes on the floor with Kobe n Bynum. Smush? Kwame? Mo Evans? Yuck…
Eddy Curry never wanted it. He played ball because he was big. I forget the name of that series that covered him, Bynum, and Sean whatever that went to Duke. You can tell, this fool was eating a big ass steak before the game once.
that pic has got to go!!
he could always score.
Show was called Preps. It’s on youtube.
He’ll do fine in Miami. His success will be another reminder of how hard headed and egotistical Mike D’Antoni is. He took two good to great players in Marbury and Eddy and tried to ruin their careers, for no good reason. Casual fans let media fool them into thinking it was all the players faults. Sad, on many levels.
Curry had a dunk over Yao Ming that should have made this list too
You got jokes,man?
D’Antoni made Steph eat vaseline and be cryin online while he made Eddy get to damn near 400 lbs?
I got no love for D’Antoni but your post shows, once again, why pro athletes never have to take responsibility for their actions.
Pretty sure we all remember this:
D’Antoni:”Yo Steph, I know you hate me but the team is shorthanded tonight. U wanna play and help out the team?”
Steph: “No….”
THAT is sad on so many levels.
@ Sho-Nuff – I think the other kid’s name was Sock Dockery. Had skills but never made it to the l.
ten years in nba and only five weak highlights? and he made over 50 mill. wrong in so many ways…
It was Sean Dockery. He was a top PG and Mcdonald AA coming out of HS. Unfortunately he went to Duke where his playing style didn’t blend well.
But you might be on to something……….
So while we’re at it, might as well blame D’Antoni for Marbury’s head tat, his China crisis, the success of his insanity and the epic fail of the Starbury shoeline.
Eddy Curry was so fucked up under D’Antoni that he lost his damn manhood – soliciting gay sex and being scared shitless of ghosts. that scheming coach should also be investigated in connection to the murder of Eddy’s ex-girlfriend and their baby.
And the egotistical Mike D’Antoni is still at, Melo (the scoring demon) is now shooting the worst percentage of his life while Chandler (the defensive demon) is loving the offense with a career-high in FG%.
So nice of DIME to title it the Top 5 ‘PLAYS’ for Eddy and not ‘DUNKS’ like Howard’s.
‘prolly could’ve made a great ad for Krispy Kreme though…
5 fucking pages for 5 little paragraphs and some vids? Fuck that! I can see you splitting it into two pages, but 5? I cant stand such petty attempts at creating ad revenue.
Mike D’Antoni is the sole reason the lockout almost happened. Fact.
No plays from his bulls days? I was kind of looking forward to seeing curry back in the red and black showing flashes of “what could have been”