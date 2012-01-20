Top 5 Plays Of Eddy Curry’s NBA Career

Watchinglast night was like seeing a ghost . I can’t remember the last time I saw him play, and had given up hope he’d actually make it back. He was like Detox: You heard the word “comeback” so often that no one bothered to care or believe it anymore. The hype was gone. But then out of nowhere, Curry made his entrance last night, scored the first time he touched it, and even had a tip-in dunk

Some of the Dime crew have spent years putting Curry at the end of every fat joke. But it’s still good to see him back, if only for the story. This might actually help to make the Heat even more hated, and I didn’t think that was possible. So in honor of Curry finally, officially, making it back into the NBA, here are the top five plays from his career.

5. Eddy Curry’s “Return To Sender” On Andrew Bogut

Once upon a time, they said he would do this on the regular. They were calling for All-Star Games, scoring titles and championships. They said he would cook and serve players like Andrew Bogut as finger food. None of that ever happened, but on this night, Curry wasn’t having it. If myself and a few of my friends who are Knick fans had been watching this, this block would’ve been the point for them to start declaring how Curry was a “franchise centerpiece” and how he was the “best offensive center in the league” after Shaq (who remembers these claims?) and how he was “the best help defender in the league.”

