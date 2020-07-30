Last season, Kawhi Leonard delivered on his promise and led the Toronto Raptors to their first championship in team history. Less than a month later, he was headed to Los Angeles to team up with Paul George, thanks to a deal he himself partially orchestrated to help get George out from under his contract with the Thunder. It was an unprecedented move from a superstar who’s just coming into full possession of his powers, both on and off the court.

For the Raptors and their fans, it leaves behind a bittersweet scenario, but if you’ve been around the NBA long enough, you know just how quickly things change and how little room there is for sentimentality. So rather than dwell on the past, the championship squad that, Kawhi notwithstanding, remained largely intact embarked on their title defense this season and, before the pandemic, had surprised just about everyone in the process.

Toronto marches into the Orlando bubble with a firm grip on the No. 2 seed in the East and in full confidence of their collective ability to get the job done when they need to. Whether they possess all the tools to accomplish that goal is a more complicated question.

ROSTER

OG Anunoby

Chris Boucher

Oshae Brissett

Terence Davis

Marc Gasol

Dewan Hernandez

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson

Serge Ibaka

Stanley Johnson

Kyle Lowry

Patrick McCaw

Malcolm Miller

Norman Powell

Pascal Siakam

Matt Thomas

Fred VanVleet

Paul Watson

SCHEDULE

Saturday, August 1 — 8:30 PM — vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Monday, August 3 — 8:00 PM — vs. Miami Heat

Wednesday, August 5 — 8:00 PM — vs. Orlando Magic

Friday, August 7 — 9:00 PM — vs. Boston Celtics

Sunday, August 9 — 2:00 PM — vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Monday, August 10 — 6:30 PM — vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Wednesday, August 12 — 6:30 PM — vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Friday, August 14 — TBD — vs. Denver Nuggets

STANDINGS

1. Milwaukee Bucks: 53-12

2. Toronto Raptors: 46-18 (6.5)

3. Boston Celtics: 43-21 (9.5)

4. Miami Heat: 41-24 (12.0)

5. Indiana Pacers: 39-26 (14.0)

6. Philadelphia 76ers: 39-26 (14.0)

7. Brooklyn Nets: 30-34 (22.5)

8. Orlando Magic: 30-35 (23.0)

9. Washington Wizards: 24-40 (28.5)

EXPECTATIONS

On the one hand, the fact of Kawhi’s departure has kept the Raptors from losing their edge. They haven’t fallen prey to the apathy or complacency that sometimes afflicts reigning champions, and that’s partly because they still have that chip on their shoulder after almost immediately re-assuming their underdog status. They want to prove that their title win wasn’t an aberration, or a case of good fortune smiling down at the right time just as a dynasty was crumbling all around them or the produce of a one-and-done savior.