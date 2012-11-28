Toronto’s Best Player Is Facing The Biggest Step Of His Career

doesn’t just have a chip on his shoulder. It’s more like a granite boulder weighing him down with bad luck, bad fate, bad juju or whatever superstitious doggerel you subscribe to. Whether it’s injuries or backups or injuries leading to backups, Lowry has consistently been barred from the elite point guards club he so clearly deserves to be included in. At this point, it’s not just his defense or his penetration or his efficiency as it is how genuinely hard Lowry plays on a night-to-night basis. He plays with so much effort you could say he’s playing angry, and while it’s commendable watching a guy giving everything he has on every night, there’s a reason he’s rocking a perpetual scowl on his countenance.

When Kyle Lowry came out of Villanova as the Memphis Grizzlies’ 24th pick in the 2006 Draft, no one expected huge things from him. During his first couple of years in Memphis, he didn’t do much to prove otherwise, while continuing to be stuck behind a string of average point guards. But then, after being traded to Houston in 2009, he finally broke out during the second half of the 2010-11 season. He was named Western Conference Player of the Week between March 14-20 in 2011 after leading the Rockets to a 4-0 record, averaging over 19 points per game along with over seven rebounds and seven assists. The stocky six-footer had finally come into his own. But his All-Star-level play didn’t last, and it’s been heartbreaking to watch him continually relegated to a second tier role because of injury and circumstance.

After backing up Chucky Atkins, Juan Carlos Navarro and finally, rookie Mike Conley Jr. in Memphis, the Grizz decided to part ways with Lowry during Conley’s sophomore season in 2008-09. Once in Houston, Lowry showed enough potential as the Rockets’ starting point guard that he wound up with a $23.46 million contract over four years before the 2010-11 season (as a restricted free agent, Houston matched Cleveland’s initial offer to Lowry).

That first season he played really well, averaging career highs in every major statistical category while starting and playing more than 34 minutes a night for a surprisingly fun Rockets team. Then, after such a promising beginning in Houston, came a knee injury and a mysterious bacterial infection that kept him out of most of March last season. During that time, his backup, Goran Dragic, showed what he could do, and when Lowry returned in early April, his minutes were vastly reduced to make more time for Dragic.

This summer, in his bid to acquire Dwight Howard from Orlando, Houston’s saber-metric approved GM Daryl Morey dealt Lowry’s contract to Toronto for a future first-round pick and Gary Forbes. The Raptors seemed to have really lucked out before Lowry’s string of bad luck continued and he sprained his ankle against the Thunder earlier this year; he was out until November 20. After his return a little more than a week ago, he hasn’t been nearly the same.