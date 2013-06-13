Tracy McGrady’s NBA Finals Game 3 Highlights … With Chinese Commentary

To most of us, Tracy McGrady‘s NBA Finals appearance in a Spurs blowout of the Heat was pretty unremarkable. We’re talking seven minutes, zero points, two rebounds, three assists-type of unremarkable. [Check out T-Mac’s Top 15 Basketball Moments]

But that was before we saw all of T-Mac’s Game 3 plays with the Chinese broadcast commentary. These guys take that appearance and kick up several notches. They really, really want McGrady to make it happen:

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.