Tracy McGrady’s NBA Finals Game 3 Highlights … With Chinese Commentary

#NBA Finals #San Antonio Spurs #Video
06.12.13 5 years ago

To most of us, Tracy McGrady‘s NBA Finals appearance in a Spurs blowout of the Heat was pretty unremarkable. We’re talking seven minutes, zero points, two rebounds, three assists-type of unremarkable. [Check out T-Mac’s Top 15 Basketball Moments]

But that was before we saw all of T-Mac’s Game 3 plays with the Chinese broadcast commentary. These guys take that appearance and kick up several notches. They really, really want McGrady to make it happen:

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Finals#San Antonio Spurs#Video
TAGSCHINESE BASKETBALL ASSOCIATIONDimeMagnba finalssan antonio spursTRACY MCGRADYvideo

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP