Tracy McGrady’s NBA Finals Game 3 Highlights … With Chinese Commentary

To most of us, Tracy McGrady‘s NBA Finals appearance in a Spurs blowout of the Heat was pretty unremarkable. We’re talking seven minutes, zero points, two rebounds, three assists-type of unremarkable. [Check out T-Mac’s Top 15 Basketball Moments]
But that was before we saw all of T-Mac’s Game 3 plays with the Chinese broadcast commentary. These guys take that appearance and kick up several notches. They really, really want McGrady to make it happen:
Wow his days alongside Yao and his stint over there has really made him a star in China.
Its surprising to think that TMac is younger than Manu. Hope he find he gets a breakout game these Finals.