Tradition x UNDRCRWN “L.A. Blake” T-Shirt

Without a doubt, Blake Griffin has been the most exciting player in the NBA this season. So in anticipation of NBA All-Star Weekend this February, our fam at Tradition and UNDRCRWN have collaborated to bring you a piece of the action. Introducing the limited edition “L.A. Blake” t-shirt. Exclusive to Tradition’s two shops in Thousand Oaks and Ventura, these tees will be available starting Wednesday, Jan. 19. Can’t wait? We got you.

We just caught word that Tradition is offering you a chance to pre-order the “L.A Blake” tee, so either stop through, hop online or give them a call.

3188 Thousand Oaks Blvd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
805.497.4717

518 E. Main Street
Ventura, CA 93001
805.643.8805

