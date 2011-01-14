Tradition x UNDRCRWN “L.A. Blake” T-Shirt

Without a doubt, Blake Griffin has been the most exciting player in the NBA this season. So in anticipation of NBA All-Star Weekend this February, our fam at Tradition and UNDRCRWN have collaborated to bring you a piece of the action. Introducing the limited edition “L.A. Blake” t-shirt. Exclusive to Tradition’s two shops in Thousand Oaks and Ventura, these tees will be available starting Wednesday, Jan. 19. Can’t wait? We got you.
We just caught word that Tradition is offering you a chance to pre-order the “L.A Blake” tee, so either stop through, hop online or give them a call.
3188 Thousand Oaks Blvd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
805.497.4717
518 E. Main Street
Ventura, CA 93001
805.643.8805
What do you think?
meh…
Not nearly as exciting as Blake…
Great to see Lakers STEVE Blake get some love….ha!
Love Blake Griffin but it is STILL the Clippers STILL owned by “The Donald” – Last of the great plantation owners……….
In my opinion this is one of the better shirts undrcrwn has put out in a while. Will definitely cop one! Blake Griffin is the “UN-HUMAN HIGHLIGHT FILM!”
twitter.com/Chris_Barrio
Im still waiting for the thing I won -___-