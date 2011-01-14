Tradition x UNDRCRWN “L.A. Blake” T-Shirt

Without a doubt, Blake Griffin has been the most exciting player in the NBA this season. So in anticipation of NBA All-Star Weekend this February, our fam at Tradition and UNDRCRWN have collaborated to bring you a piece of the action. Introducing the limited edition “L.A. Blake” t-shirt. Exclusive to Tradition’s two shops in Thousand Oaks and Ventura, these tees will be available starting Wednesday, Jan. 19. Can’t wait? We got you.

We just caught word that Tradition is offering you a chance to pre-order the “L.A Blake” tee, so either stop through, hop online or give them a call.

3188 Thousand Oaks Blvd

Thousand Oaks, CA 91362

805.497.4717

518 E. Main Street

Ventura, CA 93001

805.643.8805

What do you think?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.