Trae Young Helped Cancel More Than $1 Million In Medical Debt For Atlanta Citizens

Trae Young is having an incredible second season for the Atlanta Hawks. His individual numbers are spectacular, he’s making highlight plays every night, and he’s already earned the title of one of the league’s most exciting young players. Beyond that, Young is using his status as one of the premier athletes in the city to give back to folks in Atlanta.

The young guard partnered with a local non-profit, RIP Medical Debt, in efforts to relieve some Atlantans of medical bills they’re facing. Through the Trae Young Foundation, Young donated $10,000, and with RIP Medical Debt, the two organizations will clear out more than $1 Million in debt for those that are most in need of help.

Blessed to have such a Great Team around me to help me make this happen!! For the A❤️ #MakeADifference https://t.co/EIAFDN9ViR — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) January 8, 2020

Here are some details of what’s going on, via WBSTV.

“The city of Atlanta has welcomed me with open arms,” said Young. “Giving back to this community is extremely important to me. I hope these families can find a bit of relief knowing that their bills have been taken care of as we enter the New Year.”

… Through this charitable act $1,059,186.39 of medical debt will be erased. The average amount abolished is $1,858 for 570 people. Those benefiting from relief will receive a branded, RIP yellow envelope, which landed in Atlanta on January 3.

All works of charity deserve to be recognized, but this one is pretty extraordinary considering how far $10,000 goes for so many people. This isn’t something people have to do, but we frequently see in the NBA that players choose to donate time and money to organizations that hit close to home because they feel it’s right. That applies to what Young is doing, so shout out to him for doing something that helps those in need.