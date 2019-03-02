Getty Image

Trae Young’s Atlanta Hawks didn’t get a win on Friday night, but he entered into some pretty exclusive history in an epic four-overtime loss to the Chicago Bulls. Young had a number of big shots down the stretch and appeared to have hit the game-winning three before the Bulls forced overtime in a 168-161 shootout.

The rookie sharpshooter forced a second overtime with a game-tying layup with seconds left in the first extra session, and he finished with 49 points, 16 assists and 8 rebounds on the night. He was brilliant, even in a loss, and another big statistical performance had plenty of people talking. Young was the first rookie 45 points and 15 assists in a game, and he also tied LeBron James’ record for most 30-point, 10-assist games as a rookie.

Young was asked about the mark after the game and said it was “humbling” to be in the same conversation as a player like James.