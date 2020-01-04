Getty Image
DimeMag

Trae Young And Marcus Smart Kept Jawing In Postgame Following A Heated End To The Hawks-Celtics Game

FacebookTwitterContributor

The Hawks and Celtics gave us a barn-burner on Friday night at TD Garden that came down to the final sequence. With Boston up 108-106 with under 10 seconds remaining, Atlanta had possession and unsurprisingly turned to Trae Young for the potential game-winning shot.

After getting the switch he wanted at the top of the key, Young had a chance to take Daniel Theis off the dribble, but after dancing on him at the three-point line, the sophomore point guard ended up getting his shot blocked by Theis to help seal the victory for the Celtics.

But things didn’t end there. Marcus Smart came up with the loose ball and proceeded to head up court, and in the process tried to step over Young, who was still down on the ground. That, of course, is a huge sign of disrespect in NBA circles, so the two got tangled up, with Smart falling to the court and a brief scuffle ensuing that ended with double technicals and a Boston win.

Young tried to downplay it somewhat after the game, saying that we can simply watch the clip and judge for ourselves.

Smart, for his part, had a quick comeback when asked about it afterward.

On paper, each has a valid argument. Smart knows very well that it’s disrespectful to step over a player who is down on the court, even if he arguably had nowhere else to go, just as Young likely helped them get tangled up as he tried to do so. Regardless, the play preceding it was a clean block, and the outcome remained the same.

Listen To This
The Podcasts That Defined The Decade
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
×