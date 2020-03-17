Trae Young Had A Sock Three-Point Shootout In His House During Self-Quarantine

NBA players are likely going to have an awful lot of free time on their hands for the next few months as the COVID-19 outbreak has forced the league to suspend the season. The current “best case scenario” projects the season won’t be able to start back up until mid-June at the earliest, but even that is an optimistic outlook.

It doesn’t bode well that many NBA players already appear to be going a bit stir crazy, posting videos of themselves trying to pass the time while abiding by social distancing and/or self-quarantine rules. Without their regular, full access to team facilities, players seem a bit lost in the wilderness right now with how to fill the void. Some have turned to their video game obsessions to bide their time, but for those like Trae Young, who admitted on Twitter he is not an expert at video games (as did Ja Morant), he’s finding this period a bit more difficult.

The virus really got me learning how to play all these video games….🙄🤣 — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) March 14, 2020

Y’all don’t want this smoke…. I’m on now🗣👀 pic.twitter.com/KMKDOVwwL3 — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) March 14, 2020

As such, Young is keeping his shooting touch sharp by holding mini three-point contests in his house, shooting socks into a trash can — cleverly using white socks as the money balls in this scenario.

What I’m doing to keep my shot right while I’m at the Crib….🤣😷 #InHouseChallenge pic.twitter.com/h7N7J74S6D — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) March 17, 2020

This performance from Young is far better than the one he put forth in Chicago over All-Star Weekend at the actual three-point shootout, so if they ever switch to laundry shooting, the league better watch out for the All-Star guard’s skills. It’s only the first week of no hoops and players are already resorting to these sorts of things to occupy themselves, so expect weirder and weirder videos as the NBA’s hiatus continues.