Trey Burke Wants To Follow Allen Iverson’s Advice And Play His Heart Out In Philly

Trey Burke grew up a huge Allen Iverson fan. Burke remembers watching sports growing up and being fascinated by this six-foot-nothing dude on the Philadelphia 76ers who, through pure force of will, was able to carve out a career as one of the giants of the game.

“He was my size, could relate to him, he was smaller, he wasn’t 6’10, 6’11,” Burke tells Dime over the phone. “Not to take anything from those guys, but we couldn’t believe what we were seeing, a six-foot guard winning MVP, winning scoring titles. It was influential, in my opinion he’s one of the most influential athletes there ever was.”

As Burke tells it, the opportunity to take the floor in the city where Iverson became a legend subconsciously appealed to him as he was trying to figure out his next move this past summer. Burke, following a year serving as a steady hand for the New York Knicks and the Dallas Mavericks, hit unrestricted free agency. Instead of signing a contract that offered him more professional security, the former national college player of the year opted for a non-guaranteed deal with the Philadelphia 76ers.

It’s a snug fit for both sides. The Sixers were starved for bench help, shooting, and point guard depth this summer. Burke checks all those boxes, giving the team a capable option to back up, or possibly slide next to, Ben Simmons in the Philly backcourt. He was also something of a bargain for the Sixers, joining the team on a one-year minimum contract through which he can earn up to $2.03 million.

That’s a meager payday for Burke, who has put up respectable numbers in the year 94 games he’s played for the Knicks and Mavericks since getting called up from the G League in Jan. 2018. In that time, Burke has averaged 11.6 points and 3.5 assists in 20.3 minutes per game, largely as a bench option. But for Burke, suiting up for the Sixers serves as an opportunity to prove something to the rest of the league.

“I felt like if I was a part of something greater,” Burke says, “a winning organization, my play would speak for itself and I felt like the skillset that I bring to a team would earn me minutes on the court. I feel like I have a championship-type pedigree even though I have not been on a championship team since I’ve been in the NBA — in college, high school, even through AAU, just growing up, always being with winning teams, I wanted to get back into a winning-type situation.”

Burke saw Philadelphia as a winning-situation long before he joined the team. While the thought of joining them in free agency didn’t cross his mind during the regular season, Burke recalls going up against the Sixers and believing in their ability to compete for a championship due to the team’s two primary building blocks, Simmons and Joel Embiid. In his eyes, putting talent next to them was a recipe for success.