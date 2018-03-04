Tristan Thompson Will Be Out ‘Multiple Games’ With A Sprained Ankle

#Cleveland Cavaliers
03.04.18 6 days ago

Getty Image

The Cavaliers have dropped back-to-back games to fall to 4-4 on the “new season” since their eventful trade deadline in which they completely shuffled the roster by bringing in four new players and shipping out six old ones.

The early returns for the Cavs were very good, but they have since cooled off after the All-Star break, and they look like a team that’s still learning how to play together. Part of that learning process is the players on the court figuring things out, while another part is Ty Lue understanding what his rotations should be with the influx of new players.

Starting Monday night against the Pistons, Lue will be forced into another starting lineup change as Tristan Thompson, who was reinserted into the starting five in late January, will be out for “multiple games” with a sprained right ankle, as the team announced on Sunday.

TOPICS#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSTristan Thompson

