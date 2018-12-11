Tristan Thompson Will Miss 2-4 Weeks With A Sprained Foot

In this albatross of a Cleveland Cavaliers season, one that finds a team who spent the past four seasons biding its time until the NBA Finals working in names like Jaron Blossomgame into its rotation, there is at least one good thing happening every night: the play of Tristan Thompson.

One of the last remaining vestiges of the Cavs championship era outside of Kevin Love, Thompson is having by far his finest season as a pro. His averages of 12 points, 11.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game are all career highs, and his rebounding, something he’s always been elite at, has been especially off the charts in this young 2018-2019 NBA season.

