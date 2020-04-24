Scroll through Troy Daniels’ Instagram page and you’ll find the familiar beats expressed by anyone in quarantine right now: honesty, courage, confusion, moments of positivity and doubt, and a sense of humor that says, “yeah I’m coping, but who isn’t right now?” The only difference between Daniels’ feed and any other typical basketball fan’s is in his sense of style, which hasn’t fallen off even in the slightest the past six weeks. Sure, there are still sweatpants or shorts days, but Daniels is trying to build himself up from the outside in, and that starts and ends with dressing.

“It gives me something to do,” Daniels says on the phone from his apartment in Los Angeles. “There’s really nothing to do during the day other than read, meditate or go for a run. It gives me something else to do during the day and helps me build my self esteem and confidence back up. Just to know I can put clothes on, look nice, and take pictures. That’s a fun aspect of my day.”

Daniels is living proof that athletes take the phrase “control what you can control” seriously. At All-Star Weekend in Chicago, he enjoys some quiet at a small reception inside the Neiman Marcus on Michigan Ave. Designers and reps mingle with Daniels, Bulls wing Max Strus, and influencers as they browse everything from custom Dolce and Gabbana shoes to limited Off-White collections. With a glass of wine in hand, Daniels seems adept at riding the wave, a skill that isn’t exactly quantifiable but has served him well since leaving VCU in 2013. Embracing his role at every stage, from the Rio Grande Vipers (the Rockets G League affiliate) and Charlotte (where he owns a home) to two years in Phoenix after being traded from Memphis and then joining the Lakers last summer during the run of signings that followed the Anthony Davis trade.

“Over the course of my whole career I never try to get too high and never try to get too low,” Daniels says. “I understand the business of the game. Once you understand how things work and continue to keep working, the best is yet to come for you. It sounds so cliché, but at the end of the day, that’s all you really have you to do. Some things you really can’t control. Some things you can. So, I try to focus on the things I can control and continue to focus my mindset on something totally different than whether I’m going to get traded or cut or move to another team. I never focus my energy on that. I’m really just happy at the moment because I understand there’s 450 jobs in the NBA out of how many people who want to play in the NBA, and I’m lucky to have one of those jobs.”

Sprawled out on a couch in Chicago, Daniels allows himself a relieved sigh. Even when everything is uprooted around him, he embraces the challenge and stays in the moment. If that means coming off the bench after a string of DNPs to provide a spark, he’s ready. If that includes keeping his spirits high following a release, searching for a new team, onboarding with a playoff contender in Denver, and then seeing it all shelved in the midst of a global pandemic that has him stuck thousands of miles from his North Carolina house at an apartment with his wardrobe and his game consoles, so be it.

Looking to the past won’t get him anywhere, and it isn’t the mark of an experienced player who, as Davis (and many other stars he’s played with agree) puts it, is “my guy.” Being a beloved teammate, even if he’s not in a place for particularly long, is something Daniels cherishes, and he’s willing to put in the work away from the court to make sure those bonds are formed.

“I look at it a little differently than other players,” Daniels says. “I think it’s very important to take advantage of this platform because it doesn’t last forever. We’re not going to be NBA players forever, and nobody knows how long your career’s going to be.