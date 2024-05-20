Here Is The TV Schedule For The NBA Conference Finals

The NBA Conference Finals are here after a wild weekend brought an end to the second round. In the West, the Minnesota Timberwolves will play host to the Dallas Mavericks, as both teams picked up stunning comeback wins over the weekend to punch their tickets to the third round. In the East, the Boston Celtics cruised through the Cavs in five games and will host the Indiana Pacers, who put forth the greatest shooting game in NBA Playoffs history to beat the Knicks in Game 7.

After an off day for the four teams remaining on Monday, we will be getting Conference Finals basketball every day for at least the next week. The NBA released the TV schedule for both series, with Pacers-Celtics starting on Tuesday on ESPN and Mavs-Wolves beginning on Wednesday on TNT, with each series playing every other day until someone has won four games. There are no late start times this year, given there aren’t any actual West Coast teams.

As a reminder, ESPN games actually tip about 15 minutes after the listed start time, while TNT games are typically just a few minutes after.