The TV Schedule For Sunday’s Second Round NCAA Men’s Tournament Games

After a first day of March Madness that featured a number of prominent upsets, Friday’s slate of men’s NCAA Tournament games did not feature the kind of giant slaying that made for an unforgettable day to kick things off on Thursday. The good news, at the very least, is that this means a number of high-profile matchups are in the cards for Sunday, the final day of the best four-day stretch of the year.

While only one 1-seed, the Arizona Wildcats, will take the floor, a trio of 2 and 3-seeds will also have games. The biggest matchup of the bunch will air on CBS at approximately 5:15 p.m. EST, when Duke and Michigan State will face off in the final battle between Mike Krzyzewski and Tom Izzo before the former’s coaching career comes to an end. Some of the best NBA prospects in the tournament will get a showcase, too, like Auburn’s Jabari Smith, Duke’s Paolo Banchero, Wisconsin’s Johnny Davis, Purdue’s Jaden Ivey, and more.

Here’s the full slate of games, all times ET:

12:10 p.m. (CBS): 5. Houston vs. 4. Illinois (Harlan/Bonner/Miller/Jacobson)

2:40 p.m. (CBS): 7. Ohio State vs. 2. Villanova (Harlan/Bonner/Miller/Jacobson)

5:15 p.m. (CBS): 7. Michigan State vs. 2. Duke (Nantz/Raftery/Hill/Wolfson)

6:10 p.m. (TNT): 11. Iowa State vs. 3. Wisconsin (Dedes/Antonelli/Ross)

7:10 p.m. (TBS): 11. Notre Dame vs. 3. Texas Tech (Byington/Smith/Johnson/Shehadi)

7:45 p.m. (truTV): 10. Miami vs. 2. Auburn (Nantz/Raftery/Hill/Wolfson)

8:40 p.m. (TNT): 6. Texas vs. 3. Purdue (Dedes/Antonelli/Ross)

9:40 p.m. (TBS): 9. TCU vs. 1. Arizona (Byington/Smith/Johnson/Shehadi)