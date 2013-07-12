Twitter Reacts After Nick Young Signs With The Lakers

Since the end of the July moratorium has arrived, players have been signing contracts left and right. Earlier tonight, Sam Amick of USA Today first reported, via agent Mark Bartelstein, that Nick Young had signed with the Lakers for a one-year veteran’s minimum contract paying him $1.7 million for the 2013-14 season. After the news broke, Twitter erupted with jokes and analysis galore.

Here are a few of our favorite responses to the sneaker aficionado’s signing:

Nick Young is like the amnesty grim reaper. Agreed to terms with PHI, Elton Brand got slashed. Heads to LAL, bye bye Metta World Peace — Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) July 11, 2013

Nick Young is a Laker. It's like they bought a dollar store Kobe. — Bruce Arthur (@bruce_arthur) July 12, 2013

New promotion: if the Lakers win and Kobe does not attempt to assault or murder Nick Young for not passing to him, free tacos. — John Krolik (@JohnKrolik) July 11, 2013

The nice thing about the Lakers signing Nick Young is that they'd only need to give him per diem and he'd accept anyway. — Mike Prada (@MikePradaSBN) July 11, 2013

Nick Young to the Lakers should solve all their defensive issues on the wing. — Michael Pina (@MichaelVPina) July 11, 2013

I hope Mike D'Antoni refers to Nick Young as "Swaggy" like Doug Collins did last year. — Leigh Ellis (@LeighEllis) July 12, 2013

Lakers officially announce they've signed Nick Young. This makes Jordan Hill Crosby and Pau Gasol Stills. — Hardwood Paroxysm (@HPbasketball) July 11, 2013

Career 37.4 3pt% for @NickSwagyPYoung is better than any Laker shot from deep last season besides Nash (43.8) and Blake (42.1). — KEVIN DING (@KevinDing) July 11, 2013

"Kobe and Nick Young were 5 for 67 in the loss while Pau Gasol had 2 points, 16 rebounds and a sad, faraway look in his eyes" — J. Doug Hatings (@basquiatball) July 11, 2013

But what about Metta?! Oh, he’s got other plans it appears.

I'm retiring and playing hockey — Metta World Peace (@MettaWorldPeace) July 12, 2013

Do you think the Nick Young signing was a good move by the Lakers?

