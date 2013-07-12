Twitter Reacts After Nick Young Signs With The Lakers

#Nick Young #Twitter
07.11.13 5 years ago

Since the end of the July moratorium has arrived, players have been signing contracts left and right. Earlier tonight, Sam Amick of USA Today first reported, via agent Mark Bartelstein, that Nick Young had signed with the Lakers for a one-year veteran’s minimum contract paying him $1.7 million for the 2013-14 season. After the news broke, Twitter erupted with jokes and analysis galore.

Here are a few of our favorite responses to the sneaker aficionado’s signing:

But what about Metta?! Oh, he’s got other plans it appears.

Do you think the Nick Young signing was a good move by the Lakers?

