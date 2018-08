2 Special Weapons Beat The Spurs; The Nuggets End The NBA’s Longest Winning Streak

Maybe the Clippers are really this good? Or maybe the Spurs just aren’t THAT good? San Antonio has now lost two of their last three home games, and twice already this year to the Clippers. But we’re leaning to the Clippers being pretty good, because, well, they’re one of the few teams that can go one-on-one for the entire fourth quarter of a close game in San Antonio and still pull out a W. Despite leaving theopen for multiple triples late in the game (Bonner had ten points in the final frame), L.A. walked off winners, 92-87. We know all about‘s unlimited fourth quarter swag (19 points, eight dimes, and a spinning shot overin the clutch where a lesser player would’ve been called for charging two different times). But in this one,andmade the difference. Bledsoe had the game’s two biggest hoops – a couple of tip-ins – and Barnes added 14 points and nine glass-cleaners off the pine … The Clippers defense was suffocating all night, specifically during the middle quarters, but mere mortals don’t affect, who still dropped 20 and 14, and still knows how to get out of the way of potentialfacials … Can someone givea “get out of jail free” card? Please? The Wizards are now 0-9 after losing to the offensively-challenged Pacers, 96-89. Since they won’t let us call them the Bullets, can we go with the Generals instead? Here are Indiana’s four biggest offensive possessions of the night, coming during the closing minutes: a(30 points) jumper, another West spot-up, a(20 points, 12 boards) rolling hook, and a West step-back J. All of them went in, proving once again that if you’re having any types of issues as a team, waiting until Washington comes up on the schedule to settle them is a perfect plan … Golden State survived(2-for-14 shooting), as well as flames coming off‘s hands in the second hand (27 total points, last 11 for Dallas) to beat the Mavs in OT, 105-101.was unreal with 31 points, six boards, nine dimes and zero twisted ankles … And withleaving early with what’s being reported as upper respiratory distress, Houston got clobbered by the Jazz, 102-91.had 14 points and 16 rebounds … In injury news, as if the Cavaliers weren’t doing bad enough already, now their best player, and the totality of their fourth quarter offense, is going to miss a month with a broken finger., who’s boosted his average all the way up to nearly 23 points a night, is expected to be out four weeks with a hairline/non-displaced fracture of his left index finger. As ESPN’s Tom Haberstroh pointed out, without Irving on the floor this year, Cleveland is a minus-24.7 per 48 minutes. Ouch. The bigger question now might be whether Kyrie can be considered injury prone, as we heard a few fans saying on Twitter. We can’t go there… there’s a big difference between broken fingers and hands, and chronic knee problems and back issues … Andis also expected to miss four to six weeks after suffering a non-displaced fracture to his right pinkie finger last night against the Clips … Keep reading to hear how the Nuggets survived a close call in Memphis …