2 Special Weapons Beat The Spurs; The Nuggets End The NBA’s Longest Winning Streak

Maybe the Clippers are really this good? Or maybe the Spurs just aren’t THAT good? San Antonio has now lost two of their last three home games, and twice already this year to the Clippers. But we’re leaning to the Clippers being pretty good, because, well, they’re one of the few teams that can go one-on-one for the entire fourth quarter of a close game in San Antonio and still pull out a W. Despite leaving the Red Rocket open for multiple triples late in the game (Bonner had ten points in the final frame), L.A. walked off winners, 92-87. We know all about Chris Paul‘s unlimited fourth quarter swag (19 points, eight dimes, and a spinning shot over Tony Parker in the clutch where a lesser player would’ve been called for charging two different times). But in this one, Eric Bledsoe and Matt Barnes made the difference. Bledsoe had the game’s two biggest hoops – a couple of tip-ins – and Barnes added 14 points and nine glass-cleaners off the pine … The Clippers defense was suffocating all night, specifically during the middle quarters, but mere mortals don’t affect Tim Duncan, who still dropped 20 and 14, and still knows how to get out of the way of potential Blake Griffin facials … Can someone give John Wall a “get out of jail free” card? Please? The Wizards are now 0-9 after losing to the offensively-challenged Pacers, 96-89. Since they won’t let us call them the Bullets, can we go with the Generals instead? Here are Indiana’s four biggest offensive possessions of the night, coming during the closing minutes: a David West (30 points) jumper, another West spot-up, a Roy Hibbert (20 points, 12 boards) rolling hook, and a West step-back J. All of them went in, proving once again that if you’re having any types of issues as a team, waiting until Washington comes up on the schedule to settle them is a perfect plan … Golden State survived Klay Thompson (2-for-14 shooting), as well as flames coming off O.J. Mayo‘s hands in the second hand (27 total points, last 11 for Dallas) to beat the Mavs in OT, 105-101. Stephen Curry was unreal with 31 points, six boards, nine dimes and zero twisted ankles … And with James Harden leaving early with what’s being reported as upper respiratory distress, Houston got clobbered by the Jazz, 102-91. Al Jefferson had 14 points and 16 rebounds … In injury news, as if the Cavaliers weren’t doing bad enough already, now their best player, and the totality of their fourth quarter offense, is going to miss a month with a broken finger. Kyrie Irving, who’s boosted his average all the way up to nearly 23 points a night, is expected to be out four weeks with a hairline/non-displaced fracture of his left index finger. As ESPN’s Tom Haberstroh pointed out, without Irving on the floor this year, Cleveland is a minus-24.7 per 48 minutes. Ouch. The bigger question now might be whether Kyrie can be considered injury prone, as we heard a few fans saying on Twitter. We can’t go there… there’s a big difference between broken fingers and hands, and chronic knee problems and back issues … And Stephen Jackson is also expected to miss four to six weeks after suffering a non-displaced fracture to his right pinkie finger last night against the Clips … Keep reading to hear how the Nuggets survived a close call in Memphis …
2 Special Weapons Beat The Spurs; The Nuggets End The NBA’s Longest Winning Streak
#Kyrie Irving #San Antonio Spurs #Los Angeles Clippers #James Harden #Stephen Curry #Cleveland Cavaliers #Chris Paul
uproxx 11.20.12 6 years ago
Around The Web
TOPICS#Kyrie Irving#San Antonio Spurs#Los Angeles Clippers#James Harden#Stephen Curry#Cleveland Cavaliers#Chris Paul
TAGSBUTLER UNIVERSITYChris PaulCLEVELAND CAVALIERSCody ZellerDANILO GALLINARIDENVER NUGGETSEric BledsoeINDIANA UNIVERSITYJAMES HARDENKYRIE IRVINGLos Angeles ClippersMATT BARNESMEMPHIS GRIZZLIESmonta ellisORLANDO MAGICRotnei Clarkesan antonio spursShabazz MuhammadSmackSTEPHEN CURRYSTEPHEN JACKSONTIM DUNCANTONY ALLEN
Article
Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 07.30.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.24.18 2 weeks ago