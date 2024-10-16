The Miami Heat continued their preseason slate on Tuesday afternoon by playing host to the San Antonio Spurs. While no one on the Heat played more than 24 minutes, the team was able to take care of business against Victor Wembanyama and co., 120-117, as the two teams continue their march towards the start of the regular season.

Tyler Herro had a nice night, going for 14 points and four assists, and after it was all over, he joined Bally Sports Sun to give a debriefing on the game. There was just one problem: Herro was kinda distracted while he was trying to answer questions, because there was a fight happening in the stands and he just could not take his eyes off of it.

Tyler Herro got distracted by a fight in the stands 😂 pic.twitter.com/65UhkRP8Cs — Bally Sports Sun: HEAT (@BallyHEAT) October 16, 2024

“I’m sorry, I’m distracted by a fight up there,” Herro said while talking about the team’s preparations for the start of the regular season. “This is crazy.”

While I concede that I do not watch every second of every public appearance Tyler Herro has ever made, I do not think I have ever seen him as spellbound as he was watching whatever the heck was going on in the stands at the Kaseya Center. Anyway, it’s been a second, so let us use this as the latest reminder that fighting is bad.