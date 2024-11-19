The Philadelphia 76ers have been the biggest disappointment in the NBA to start the 2024-25 season. While there have been injuries to Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey that have prevented them from taking the court as a trio, Philadelphia has gotten off to a 2-11 start this year, which is tied with the openly tanking Washington Wizards for the worst record in the NBA.

For a team that entered this season with championship aspirations, it’s pretty shocking to see just how bad Philly has been. And following a 106-89 loss to the Miami Heat on Monday night where the team blew a 19-point lead, Kyle Lowry called for a players-only meeting, according to Shams Charania of ESPN. And per Charania, the meeting included Maxey confronting Embiid with a message that the former NBA MVP “accepted.”

Via ESPN:

In the meeting, Maxey challenged Embiid to be on time to team activities, calling out the former league MVP about being late “for everything” and how it impacts the locker room, from other players to the coaching staff, sources briefed on the meeting told ESPN. Maxey and Embiid have a close friendship and have a history of holding each other accountable, according to those around the team.

Embiid was listed as doubtful to play against the Heat with an illness, but eventually took the floor and struggled, going for 11 points, eight rebounds, and five assists in 31 minutes of work on 5-for-11 shooting from the field. Maxey, meanwhile, was unable to play, as he’s working his way back from a hamstring strain he suffered earlier this season.

Charania also noted that Sixers players addressed head coach Nick Nurse, saying that “they want to be coached harder, and coaches in turn said they want players to practice with purpose and attention to detail.”