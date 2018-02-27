Getty Image

The Cleveland Cavaliers have plenty of time to jell before the Eastern Conference Playoffs begin but, after two runaway victories in a row with a new cast of characters, many assumed that any issues with the team had evaporated. That comes with the territory when dealing with a LeBron James-led team that looked fantastic in those wins but, on the heels of two losses in three games, a bit of worry has creeped back into the proceedings with Cleveland’s overall performance.

To that end, Dave McMenamin of ESPN brings word from head coach Tyronn Lue, who described the team’s offense as “predictable” at the moment with new players still being integrated into the system.

“I thought today was a good day, a good teaching day,” Lue said. “I was able to add some more stuff offensively because right now with only two or three practices, we’re predictable offensively and teams are kind of sitting on that and taking advantage of that.”