Tyson Chandler Destroys Tyler Hansbrough’s Layup Into The Stands

If Indiana learned anything tonight, it was to not test Tyson Chandler. The big man has really struggled all year long and in New York’s 10-point Game 5 win, he recorded more fouls (five) than combined blocks and points (four). But the Pacers couldn’t score inside all night and much of that credit needs to go to the man in the middle.

Not only did he wipe out Lance Stephenson‘s dunk attempt in the first half, but he volleyball spiked a layup from Tyler Hansbrough in the second half.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Will New York win Game 6?

For breaking news, rumors, exclusive content, and contests sent right to your inbox, sign up here for the Dime Email Newsletter.

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook