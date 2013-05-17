Tyson Chandler Destroys Tyler Hansbrough’s Layup Into The Stands

#New York Knicks
05.16.13 5 years ago

If Indiana learned anything tonight, it was to not test Tyson Chandler. The big man has really struggled all year long and in New York’s 10-point Game 5 win, he recorded more fouls (five) than combined blocks and points (four). But the Pacers couldn’t score inside all night and much of that credit needs to go to the man in the middle.

Not only did he wipe out Lance Stephenson‘s dunk attempt in the first half, but he volleyball spiked a layup from Tyler Hansbrough in the second half.

Will New York win Game 6?

