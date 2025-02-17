Kiki Rice and the UCLA Bruins are the top-ranked team in the country thanks to a 25-1 record this season, as they have been a dominant force in the Big Ten. The point guard has played a big role in the Bruins’ success, averaging 12.9 points and 4.5 assists per game for UCLA in 22 games played this season.

Earlier this month, Rice stopped by the UPROXX Studios for our new Shot Clock challenge presented by McDonald’s, where she answered as many rapid fire questions as possible in 24 seconds to move closer to the hoop for a buzzer-beater. We got to learn Rice’s favorite player to study, her favorite basketball movie, the shooter whose form she loves the most, her pick between Jordan/LeBron and A’ja/Stewie, the WNBA player she’d most want to play with, her favorite album of all-time, and much more about the Bruins star guard.

Rice gives shoutouts to Napheesa Collier as the player she’d most like to play with, Kyrie Irving as the player she studies the most, Klay Thompson as the shot form she’d like to steal, A’ja Wilson for her great sneakers, Don Toliver for making her favorite album, and more as she worked her way closer to the hoop and drilled the shot.

Be sure to check back for more Shot Clock videos on Dime socials and UPROXX’s YouTube channel.