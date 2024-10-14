Don Toliver kicked off his Psycho Tour over the weekend in Portland, Oregon, and as a result, we now have the setlist for all those looking forward to the Houston rapper bringing his new moto-themed album Hardstone Psycho to an arena near them. According to setlist.fm, the vast majority of the setlist does come from his latest album, with only one song from its immediate predecessor, Love Sick; the second most songs are from his 2020 debut, Heaven Or Hell. You can check out the full setlist below.
01. “Kryptonite”
02. “Tore Up”
03. “Brother Stone”
04. “4X4”
05. “Cardigan”
06. “Had Enough”
07. “Gang Gang”
08. “What To Do?”
09. “Field Trip”
10. “No Pole”
11. “Backstreets”
12. “New Drop”
13. “Can’t Say”
14. “Attitude”
15. “Rockstar Girl”
16. “Glock”
17. “Donny Darko”
18. “Love Is a Drug”
19. “Geeked Up”
20. “Smoke”
21. “Lemonade”
22. “No Idea”
23. “Swangin’ On Westheimer”
24. “Bandit”
25. “Too Many Nights”
26. “Last Laugh”
27. “Hardstone National Anthem”
28. “After Party”
29. “No Photos”
Don Toliver Psycho Tour Dates
10/10 — Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum
10/12 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
10/13 — Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater
10/15 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
10/18 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
10/19 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
10/20 — San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
10/23 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
10/24 — Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
10/26 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
10/27 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
10/29 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
10/31 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
11/02 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
11/03 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
11/06 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Liacouras Center
11/08 — Fairfax, VA @ EagleBank Arena
11/10 — Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena
11/11 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
11/13 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
11/14 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
11/15 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
11/17 — Chicago, IL @ Credit Union 1 Arena
11/19 — St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena
11/21 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena