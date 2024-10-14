Don Toliver kicked off his Psycho Tour over the weekend in Portland, Oregon, and as a result, we now have the setlist for all those looking forward to the Houston rapper bringing his new moto-themed album Hardstone Psycho to an arena near them. According to setlist.fm, the vast majority of the setlist does come from his latest album, with only one song from its immediate predecessor, Love Sick; the second most songs are from his 2020 debut, Heaven Or Hell. You can check out the full setlist below.

01. “Kryptonite”

02. “Tore Up”

03. “Brother Stone”

04. “4X4”

05. “Cardigan”

06. “Had Enough”

07. “Gang Gang”

08. “What To Do?”

09. “Field Trip”

10. “No Pole”

11. “Backstreets”

12. “New Drop”

13. “Can’t Say”

14. “Attitude”

15. “Rockstar Girl”

16. “Glock”

17. “Donny Darko”

18. “Love Is a Drug”

19. “Geeked Up”

20. “Smoke”

21. “Lemonade”

22. “No Idea”

23. “Swangin’ On Westheimer”

24. “Bandit”

25. “Too Many Nights”

26. “Last Laugh”

27. “Hardstone National Anthem”

28. “After Party”

29. “No Photos”