Reports: Wade, Bosh, Haslem Opt-Out (UPDATES)

The Miami Heat’s free agency dominos are falling again. According to a report, Heat reserve forward Udonis Haslem has opted out of his $4.6 contract for next season. Are Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh next?

UPDATE 2 : According to Brian Windhorst of ESPN, Bosh has followed the lead of Wade, Haslem, and LeBron.

Chris Bosh plans opt out of contract, source tells ESPN. Dwyane Wade & Udonis Haslem also out per reports. Heat have record 55M cap space — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) June 28, 2014

As we originally wrote upon news of Haslem opting-out this morning, things are looking very good for the Heat. Not only will the Big Three likely remain intact, but Miami could have wiggle room to add talent around them, too.

UPDATE : According to Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press, Wade has opted out of his contract.

Dwyane Wade has opted out. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) June 28, 2014

If there was a member of Miami’s Big Three who was least likely to opt-out and restructure his contract, conventional wisdom said it was Wade. He’d have been due approximately $20 million next season if he didn’t become a free agent, almost certainly more than the Heat or any other team will be willing to pay him on the open market. With news of Wade’s opt-out, it seems only a matter of time before he, James, and Bosh agree to reduced contracts with the Heat and Pat Riley begins re-building the roster surrounding them.

PREVIOUSLY : The news is courtesy of Bleacher Report’s Ethan Skolnick, and is as notable for the actual development concerning Haslem as potential ones regarding Wade and Bosh.

As mentioned here previously, once Wade & Bosh opt out, expect Haslem to take 3 years for $8-9M to clear another $1.5-1.9M in space. — Ethan J. Skolnick (@EthanJSkolnick) June 28, 2014

Udonis Haslem has opted out of his contract — Ethan J. Skolnick (@EthanJSkolnick) June 28, 2014

As I've been reporting, Haslem — now that he's opted out — is open to extension with Miami. Wants to be here. Wheels in motion. — Ethan J. Skolnick (@EthanJSkolnick) June 28, 2014

Haslem, Bosh, Wade all have same representation. So, yes, plans are in concert. Freeing up money for Riley to work. — Ethan J. Skolnick (@EthanJSkolnick) June 28, 2014

Of crucial note here is Skolnick’s tweet that “plans are in concert.” The Heat have been a staunchly unified front since coming together in 2010, and the expectation was that they’d approach this latest round of free agency no differently. Indeed, LeBron James, Wade, and Bosh recently met to discuss their futures after word broke that the former decided to opt-out of his contract.

Haslem’s decision to do the same apparently puts wheels in motion for Wade and Bosh to follow suit. While those decisions would be concerning for Miami in a vacuum, the long-held assumption is that the Heat’s free agents will sign new contracts at reduced salaries to give Pat Riley flexibility to improve the talent around them. Haslem opting-out and the belief that Wade and Bosh will do the same is simply that prudent plan of attack in action.

Don’t fret, Heat fans. It seems all is well in South Beach.

