Uncle Drew: Searching for The Big Man, Part 1 Teaser

02.12.14 4 years ago 2 Comments

Today, with NBA All-Star Weekend right around the corner, Kyrie Irving and Pepsi MAX released a new teaser clip to heighten the anticipation for Chapter 4 of the hilarious Uncle Drew saga. Uncle Drew is traveling to New Orleans to find his big man, who goes by the name of Otis. The clip features some clues to set the stage.

What do you think?

