Under Armour Basketball Now Has A Starting Five

I told you the other day, but now it’s official: Under Armour Basketball finally has a starting center. It was announced today that UA has entered into a multi-year partnership with the DeAndre Jordan. Jordan joins Brandon Jennings, Greivis Vasquez, Kemba Walker and Derrick Williams on UA’s roster of NBA athletes, and will make his regular season debut in the Under Armour Micro G Funk on Christmas Day.

“Under Armour is building around an exciting group of players, and the brand has shown a commitment to helping basketball players train and perform better,” says Jordan. “I look forward to helping Under Armour reach young basketball players with the message that hard work is the key to success on the court, and I know their innovative footwear will help me improve my game.”

Jordan’s partnership with the brand is the latest example of Under Armour’s commitment to growth in the sport. Earlier this month, UA announced a multi-year partnership with the NBA, following the brand’s current campaign, “Are You From HERE?”, which celebrates the mental toughness of young basketball players.

“DeAndre has a great motor and plays hard on both ends of the court,” says Matt Mirchin, Senior Vice President of Global Sports Marketing at Under Armour. “Through a strong work ethic and desire to be great he has improved each year, and at 23 will continue to grow as a player. We’re proud to add him to our team of talented young players as we continue to grow in the sport of basketball.”

Apparently these shoes make you do things like THIS. Yikes!

Who else do you think should sign with Under Armour?

