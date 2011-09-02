Under Armour Micro G Bloodline – Elite 24 Player Exclusive

Now that you’ve seen the first official image of Brandon Jennings‘ second signature shoe, the Under Armour Micro G Bloodline, we figured you might want to check out some special colorways that have surfaced. After Shaquille Johnson absolutely dominated the Under Armour Slam Dunk Contest at the Boost Mobile Elite 24, people were asking about his bright kicks. Check out the special Elite 24 makeup below.
What do you think?
Source: Sole Collector
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
These shoes are scientifically proven to add 5 ppg, 6 boards, and 2 steals to your final stat line at your local rec league.
Maybe not for you, Mike…
LIKE
If Im a player of the San Antonio Spurs, I just cant see myself wearing these…