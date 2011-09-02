Under Armour Micro G Bloodline – Elite 24 Player Exclusive

Now that you’ve seen the first official image of Brandon Jennings‘ second signature shoe, the Under Armour Micro G Bloodline, we figured you might want to check out some special colorways that have surfaced. After Shaquille Johnson absolutely dominated the Under Armour Slam Dunk Contest at the Boost Mobile Elite 24, people were asking about his bright kicks. Check out the special Elite 24 makeup below.

Source: Sole Collector

