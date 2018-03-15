Under Armour Debuted The Curry 5 ‘Pi Day’ In A Surprise Release

Under Armour

Images of Steph Curry‘s fifth signature sneaker with Under Armour, the Curry 5, have been floating around the internet for the better part of a month, but on Wednesday night the first colorway of his newest sneaker officially dropped in a surprise release for his 30th birthday.

The ‘Pi Day’ Curry 5 hit Under Armour’s website on a limited release, with 314 pairs being made available in the black and metallic iron colorway. The Pi number sequence can be found on the sole of the special edition shoe, as Under Armour boasts the sneaker is inspired by Pi and “squaring the circle” as part of its design aesthetic featuring a “circular construction is built from heel through toe, framing the 90-degree angle of the shoe on foot,” as Curry goes to a low top for his fifth sneaker.