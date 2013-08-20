Under Armour Unveils Exclusive 2013 Elite 24 Spawn Anatomix & Uniforms

In preparation for this weekend’s high school all-star game, Under Armour unveiled exclusive uniforms and Spawn Anatomix colorways for the 2013 Elite 24 event. The game, partnered by Champs Sports and NBA LIVE 14, will feature six of the top 10 players in the ESPN 100, and the top two ranked players in the ESPN 60.

The Slam Dunk Contest and Skills Competition will be airing on August 23 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPNU, while the UA Elite 24 game will air on August 24 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPNU. All competition will be held at a newly constructed custom outdoor basketball court at the Tobacco Warehouse in Brooklyn, and will feature Team Coney Island (coached by Mario Elie) against Team Bed-Stuy (coached by Pearl Washington).

Here are the official rosters:

Team Bed-Stuy

Joel Berry

Devin Booker

Cheick Diallo**

Harry Giles*

Stanley Johnson

Chris McCullough

Emmanuel Mudiay

Kelly Oubre

Theo Pinson

Reid Travis*

Romelo Trimble

Rashad Vaughn

Stephen Zimmerman

*Injured

**Replaced Karl Towns, Jr.

Team Coney Island

Chris Chiozza

Justin Jackson

Tyus Jones

Thon Maker

Malik Newman

Goodluck Okonoboh

Ivan Rabb

D’Angelo Russell

Myles Turner

Isaiah Whitehead

Justise Winslow

Dion Wiley

