Under Armour Unveils Exclusive 2013 Elite 24 Spawn Anatomix & Uniforms

08.20.13 5 years ago

In preparation for this weekend’s high school all-star game, Under Armour unveiled exclusive uniforms and Spawn Anatomix colorways for the 2013 Elite 24 event. The game, partnered by Champs Sports and NBA LIVE 14, will feature six of the top 10 players in the ESPN 100, and the top two ranked players in the ESPN 60.

The Slam Dunk Contest and Skills Competition will be airing on August 23 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPNU, while the UA Elite 24 game will air on August 24 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPNU. All competition will be held at a newly constructed custom outdoor basketball court at the Tobacco Warehouse in Brooklyn, and will feature Team Coney Island (coached by Mario Elie) against Team Bed-Stuy (coached by Pearl Washington).

Here are the official rosters:

Team Bed-Stuy
Joel Berry
Devin Booker
Cheick Diallo**
Harry Giles*
Stanley Johnson
Chris McCullough
Emmanuel Mudiay
Kelly Oubre
Theo Pinson
Reid Travis*
Romelo Trimble
Rashad Vaughn
Stephen Zimmerman
*Injured
**Replaced Karl Towns, Jr.

Team Coney Island
Chris Chiozza
Justin Jackson
Tyus Jones
Thon Maker
Malik Newman
Goodluck Okonoboh
Ivan Rabb
D’Angelo Russell
Myles Turner
Isaiah Whitehead
Justise Winslow
Dion Wiley

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TAGSBoost Mobile Elite 24DimeMagElite 24Spawn AnatomixUNDER ARMOURUnder Armour Anatomix SpawnUnder Armour Elite 24Under Armour Spawn Anatomix

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP