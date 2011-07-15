UNDRCRWN “Chin Check” T-Shirt

07.15.11 7 years ago 11 Comments

Some moments live on forever. This is one of those moments. I’m sure Chris Childs still talks to his boys about this, while Kobe has added some hardware to the mantle that’s allowed him to forget. Now, UNDRCRWN gives you a chance to read between the pixels to see hoop history repeat itself.

If you want to get your hands on one of these tees, they’re available at www.shopundrcrwn.com for $36.

What do you think?

