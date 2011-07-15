UNDRCRWN “Chin Check” T-Shirt

Some moments live on forever. This is one of those moments. I’m sure Chris Childs still talks to his boys about this, while Kobe has added some hardware to the mantle that’s allowed him to forget. Now, UNDRCRWN gives you a chance to read between the pixels to see hoop history repeat itself.
If you want to get your hands on one of these tees, they’re available at www.shopundrcrwn.com for $36.
What do you think?
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
That shirt is like beautiful music to my ears.
If only KG would go at Kobe. I don’t know what would happen, but seeing Kobe jawing at Childs’ forehead reminded me of KG.
I think I might buy this. Awesome.
damn only if childs had connected…and not in the neck. lol
hahah i wont b givin my undcruwn PSA on this one..go head..cop it!!i wood cop it if it didnt hav that UNDRCRWN old navy style logo across the top
That shirt needs to be a shoutout to people that like to start shit. If only somebody would beat Kevin Garnett’s ass like that.
lol@old navy sytle logo
I.NEED.TO.BUY.THIS.SHIRT!
Pretty sad that the only thing that people remember Chris Childs sorry & WACK journey man NBA career is this dumb moment.
we need a fox and christie one
How bout PJ Brown’s head slam on Charlie Ward? Hehehe
Or Alonzo n LJ’s fist exchange…
Make it happen Undercrown…
[burkeny.files.wordpress.com]