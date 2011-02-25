UNDRCRWN “I Hate Danny Ainge” T-Shirt

You can’t imagine how many people have hit me up today asking for my thoughts on the Kendrick Perkins/Nate Robinson trade. At first, I was as surprised as any of you. But after realizing at the start of the season that we (I’m speaking as a Celtics fan here) wouldn’t have the money to be able to re-sign Perk this summer, I knew there was always the chance that he wouldn’t be there for the quest to Banner 18. But for those of you that wanna blame Danny Ainge, you can cop this.

As UNDRCRWN reminds us, back in 1987, Detroit fans wore “I Hate Danny Ainge” t-shirts before a playoff game. While Ainge was warming up on the court, he spotted a group of Pistons fans all wearing the shirts. Instead of taking offense, he approached them, asked for one and then wore it throughout warmups. Amazing.

If you want to get your hands on one of these tees, they’ll be available exclusively at www.shopundrcrwn.com at 10:00pm EST (shortly before the shorthanded Celtics take on the Nuggets on TNT).

