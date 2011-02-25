UNDRCRWN “I Hate Danny Ainge” T-Shirt

You can’t imagine how many people have hit me up today asking for my thoughts on the Kendrick Perkins/Nate Robinson trade. At first, I was as surprised as any of you. But after realizing at the start of the season that we (I’m speaking as a Celtics fan here) wouldn’t have the money to be able to re-sign Perk this summer, I knew there was always the chance that he wouldn’t be there for the quest to Banner 18. But for those of you that wanna blame Danny Ainge, you can cop this.
As UNDRCRWN reminds us, back in 1987, Detroit fans wore “I Hate Danny Ainge” t-shirts before a playoff game. While Ainge was warming up on the court, he spotted a group of Pistons fans all wearing the shirts. Instead of taking offense, he approached them, asked for one and then wore it throughout warmups. Amazing.
If you want to get your hands on one of these tees, they’ll be available exclusively at www.shopundrcrwn.com at 10:00pm EST (shortly before the shorthanded Celtics take on the Nuggets on TNT).
What do you think?
I WONDER IF PERK PUT IN AN ORDER..
I bet Perk bought one and so did Baron Davis since he’s mad at the world right now.
WOW i would def buy one…… dumbest trade ever……and this man is very hated now.
Cute story, but was it Danny Ainge who essentially stole The Kid and Jesus? How did that turn out?
Bizarre and questionable trade, yes, but people are so easy to crucify.
as much as the trade makes little sense, I can find some positives out of it. Other than already mentioned, a lot of people would say that Lakers and Thunder are likely in the western conference final. Perk is a physical big man. He will wear down the lakers. If the Lakers still win, then advantage Celtics in the final, if Thunder win, well either it backfires or you may have an advantage as the celts would have a lot more final experience.
The celtics defense has still been one of the best having perkins in street clothes, and he offers little offence. Nate Robinson offence is streaky at best. Jeff Green should be more consistent and less of a distraction.
Less of a “”distraction”” please stop using the BS espn speak.
Green is a good player but we need to replace the size we lost. And it better be more that Troy Murphy like all the reports are saying
so who did Danny Ainge trade for a 2017 2nd round pick and a McFlurry?
2017!! i was reeling when i saw that.
if it wasn’t green, maybe.
I can live with the Perk deal, I wouldn’t have done it, even if he walks at the end of the year, but wtf did he trade Erden?
If you wanted a wing, you could have packaged Erden with someone (wafer possibly) and go get Courtney Lee from Houston, and would have been able to keep Perkins while still getting a good perimeter guy? Instead, he packaged Erden (who was more than solid in his limited time) and ‘Gody for a pick in 2045, and a second rounder at that.
Someone get Lakeshow and “I Love Ainge” t-shirt. I bet he’s at work beaming like Kim Kardashian covered her face and made that ass clap for him.
Ass so big it applauds.