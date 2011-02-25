UNDRCRWN “I Hate Danny Ainge” T-Shirt

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Boston Celtics
02.24.11 7 years ago 9 Comments

UNDRCRWN "I Hate Danny Ainge" T-Shirt

You can’t imagine how many people have hit me up today asking for my thoughts on the Kendrick Perkins/Nate Robinson trade. At first, I was as surprised as any of you. But after realizing at the start of the season that we (I’m speaking as a Celtics fan here) wouldn’t have the money to be able to re-sign Perk this summer, I knew there was always the chance that he wouldn’t be there for the quest to Banner 18. But for those of you that wanna blame Danny Ainge, you can cop this.

Danny Ainge

Danny Ainge

As UNDRCRWN reminds us, back in 1987, Detroit fans wore “I Hate Danny Ainge” t-shirts before a playoff game. While Ainge was warming up on the court, he spotted a group of Pistons fans all wearing the shirts. Instead of taking offense, he approached them, asked for one and then wore it throughout warmups. Amazing.

If you want to get your hands on one of these tees, they’ll be available exclusively at www.shopundrcrwn.com at 10:00pm EST (shortly before the shorthanded Celtics take on the Nuggets on TNT).

What do you think?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear#Boston Celtics
TAGSBOSTON CELTICSDanny AingeKENDRICK PERKINSNATE ROBINSONStyle - Kicks and GearUNDRCRWN

The RX

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 20 hours ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 3 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 1 week ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP