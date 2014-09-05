This Unofficial NBA 2K Mix Will Get You Psyched For LeBron’s Homecoming

We’re still 56 days away from LeBron James’ second debut with the Cleveland Cavaliers, but don’t fret. This awesome fan-made video of James starring for his hometown team in NBA 2K is a great alternative to the real thing until October 30.

Sick.

Are you psyched for LeBron’s homecoming? After watching this video, we can barely contain our excitement.

(Video via Shady00018)

